Alleghany Corp Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Cigna Corp, Sells Newmont Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Barrick Gold Corp

- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,318,998 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio.
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 4,435,000 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio.
- Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 1,251,000 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 508,169 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio.
- Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 514,333 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio.
Alleghany Corp initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $321.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 163,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Alleghany Corp initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $645.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 66,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Alleghany Corp added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 27.30%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $231.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 384,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Alleghany Corp sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Alleghany Corp sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Alleghany Corp sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19.Sold Out: (XOG)
Alleghany Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.02 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $64.28.
