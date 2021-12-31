Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Alleghany Corp Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Cigna Corp, Sells Newmont Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Barrick Gold Corp

Investment company Alleghany Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Cigna Corp, sells Newmont Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alleghany Corp . As of 2021Q4, Alleghany Corp owns 32 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ALLEGHANY CORP
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,318,998 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio.
  2. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 4,435,000 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio.
  3. Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 1,251,000 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio.
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 508,169 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio.
  5. Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 514,333 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Alleghany Corp initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $321.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 163,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Alleghany Corp initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $645.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 66,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

Alleghany Corp added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 27.30%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $231.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 384,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Alleghany Corp sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75.

Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Alleghany Corp sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Alleghany Corp sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19.

Sold Out: (XOG)

Alleghany Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.02 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $64.28.



