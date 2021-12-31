Fiera Capital Corp Buys Regal Rexnord Corp, Tricon Residential Inc, PubMatic Inc, Sells , Revolve Group Inc, Exact Sciences Corp

New Purchases: RRX, TCN, PUBM, ZNTL, OM, SANG, NVEI, IBN, ASO, RNR, ROST, SASR, LEV, NIO, STEP, BRP, AMN, PNFP, ASGN, NZF, JNPR, EYE, MEDP, HLI, EPR, MELI, LNG, ADP, AEO, MIY, PLOW, CIAN, BND, IGSB, SUSA, VGSH, VIXM, VOT, WINA, APD, CAG, EOG, HBAN, ITW, INCY, MCK, PKG, RELX, VRTX, NUW, MFL, NCA, NNY, MQT, KTF, NEA, MHI, FMN, MAV,

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Regal Rexnord Corp, Tricon Residential Inc, PubMatic Inc, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sun Life Financial Inc, sells , Revolve Group Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiera Capital Corp. As of 2021Q4, Fiera Capital Corp owns 585 stocks with a total value of $42.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 875,653 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 6,292,756 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,219,197 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 15,994,187 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 4,246,298 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,583,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $159.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 332,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $39.93, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,424,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.92 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 368,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Outset Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $58.77, with an estimated average price of $49.23. The stock is now traded at around $37.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 573,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Sangoma Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.43 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $19.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,109,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Sun Life Financial Inc by 394.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $57.63, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $58.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 539,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8657.33%. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $256.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 91,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in CBRE Group Inc by 2670.32%. The purchase prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $103.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 182,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 73.45%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $241.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 163,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc by 93.52%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $75.84, with an estimated average price of $66.37. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 650,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32. The stock is now traded at around $300.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 232,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Revolve Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53.24 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $70.39.

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $31.82 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $37.29.

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Crane Co. The sale prices were between $90.4 and $107.8, with an estimated average price of $100.2.

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading. The sale prices were between $1.9 and $6.25, with an estimated average price of $3.7.

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.