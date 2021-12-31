Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Fiera Capital Corp Buys Regal Rexnord Corp, Tricon Residential Inc, PubMatic Inc, Sells , Revolve Group Inc, Exact Sciences Corp

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Fiera Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Regal Rexnord Corp, Tricon Residential Inc, PubMatic Inc, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sun Life Financial Inc, sells , Revolve Group Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiera Capital Corp. As of 2021Q4, Fiera Capital Corp owns 585 stocks with a total value of $42.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FIERA CAPITAL CORP
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 875,653 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  2. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 6,292,756 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,219,197 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 15,994,187 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 4,246,298 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
New Purchase: Tricon Residential Inc (TCN)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,583,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $159.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 332,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PubMatic Inc (PUBM)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $39.93, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,424,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.92 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 368,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Outset Medical Inc (OM)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Outset Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $58.77, with an estimated average price of $49.23. The stock is now traded at around $37.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 573,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sangoma Technologies Corp (SANG)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Sangoma Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.43 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $19.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,109,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Sun Life Financial Inc by 394.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $57.63, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $58.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 539,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8657.33%. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $256.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 91,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in CBRE Group Inc by 2670.32%. The purchase prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $103.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 182,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 73.45%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $241.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 163,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc by 93.52%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $75.84, with an estimated average price of $66.37. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 650,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32. The stock is now traded at around $300.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 232,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (XLRN)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Sold Out: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Revolve Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53.24 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $70.39.

Sold Out: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $31.82 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $37.29.

Sold Out: Crane Co (CR)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Crane Co. The sale prices were between $90.4 and $107.8, with an estimated average price of $100.2.

Sold Out: D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading. The sale prices were between $1.9 and $6.25, with an estimated average price of $3.7.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.



