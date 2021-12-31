Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC Buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Accenture PLC, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, Autodesk Inc, DocuSign Inc

- New Purchases: JEPI, GBIL, GM, VONV, SCHE, VONG, DIA, VYM, VOE, VNQ, USMV, IXN, FTEC, AZO, TLRY, TLRY, KEYS, TSBK, STX, RHHBY, PEG, PAYX, NVO, CP,
- Added Positions: ACN, IEI, EFA, VV, VEU, VEA, VB, IWD, IJH, IWR, SPHQ, IWO, SPIB, MSFT, VWO, AAPL, JPST, DJP, MDY, JCI, PLD, JPM, DHR, IWN, VTI, SNPS, MS, LRCX, XT, PG, AMZN, CVX, BRK.B, NEE, MDLZ, IWP, DLR, EOG, GVI, CSCO, ZTS, NOW, APTV, FRC, BAC, UNP, EL, JNJ, MMC, HD, NFLX, AMT, PFE, LIN, CRM, TMO, AMAT, VTV, SPSB, IWV, BLL, ADBE, TFC, ABT, CSGP, DHI, HON, MCD, LHX, NKE, PEP, BKNG, RTX, UNH, WMT, CMG, PANW, EQIX, ECL, TIP, SCHW, VOO, AGG, IJR, XLV, KO,
- Reduced Positions: ADSK, IVOL, ESGE, CAT, ALLY, BA, FIS, MU, VZ, VXUS, PM, SYK, CGNX, MDT, STZ, BND, SHW, MMM, IVV, USB, INTC, VLO, SPY, XSOE, MO, BANR, QQQ, SCHF, SCHG, ABBV, ORCL, AVGO, VIG, MA, VO, RACE, VTEB, INVH, PRFZ, EMR, T, ALGN, AMGN, BDX, BLK, BMY, CVS, CLX, CL, CMCSA, SBUX, XOM, FISV, F, LMT, LOW, MRK, NSRGY, PCAR, PPG, QCOM,
- Sold Out: MBB, DOCU, VFC, DE, JWN, TXN, EBAY, TWTR, SPDW, SUB,
For the details of Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/badgley+phelps+wealth+managers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,906,286 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 421,209 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 712,761 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 405,164 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,535 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 399,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.04 and $100.09, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $99.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 96,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 140,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 92,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 106,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 514.46%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $345.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 27,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87. The stock is now traded at around $125.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 370,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112.39%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 194,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $48.34 and $53.36, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $51.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 309,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 33.89%. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $487.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.37%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 63,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.
Here is the complete portfolio of Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC. Also check out:
1. Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC keeps buying