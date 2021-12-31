Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC Buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Accenture PLC, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, Autodesk Inc, DocuSign Inc

New Purchases: JEPI, GBIL, GM, VONV, SCHE, VONG, DIA, VYM, VOE, VNQ, USMV, IXN, FTEC, AZO, TLRY, TLRY, KEYS, TSBK, STX, RHHBY, PEG, PAYX, NVO, CP,

JEPI, GBIL, GM, VONV, SCHE, VONG, DIA, VYM, VOE, VNQ, USMV, IXN, FTEC, AZO, TLRY, TLRY, KEYS, TSBK, STX, RHHBY, PEG, PAYX, NVO, CP, Added Positions: ACN, IEI, EFA, VV, VEU, VEA, VB, IWD, IJH, IWR, SPHQ, IWO, SPIB, MSFT, VWO, AAPL, JPST, DJP, MDY, JCI, PLD, JPM, DHR, IWN, VTI, SNPS, MS, LRCX, XT, PG, AMZN, CVX, BRK.B, NEE, MDLZ, IWP, DLR, EOG, GVI, CSCO, ZTS, NOW, APTV, FRC, BAC, UNP, EL, JNJ, MMC, HD, NFLX, AMT, PFE, LIN, CRM, TMO, AMAT, VTV, SPSB, IWV, BLL, ADBE, TFC, ABT, CSGP, DHI, HON, MCD, LHX, NKE, PEP, BKNG, RTX, UNH, WMT, CMG, PANW, EQIX, ECL, TIP, SCHW, VOO, AGG, IJR, XLV, KO,

ADSK, IVOL, ESGE, CAT, ALLY, BA, FIS, MU, VZ, VXUS, PM, SYK, CGNX, MDT, STZ, BND, SHW, MMM, IVV, USB, INTC, VLO, SPY, XSOE, MO, BANR, QQQ, SCHF, SCHG, ABBV, ORCL, AVGO, VIG, MA, VO, RACE, VTEB, INVH, PRFZ, EMR, T, ALGN, AMGN, BDX, BLK, BMY, CVS, CLX, CL, CMCSA, SBUX, XOM, FISV, F, LMT, LOW, MRK, NSRGY, PCAR, PPG, QCOM, Sold Out: MBB, DOCU, VFC, DE, JWN, TXN, EBAY, TWTR, SPDW, SUB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Accenture PLC, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, General Motors Co, sells iShares MBS ETF, Autodesk Inc, DocuSign Inc, VF Corp, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC owns 220 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,906,286 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 421,209 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 712,761 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 405,164 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,535 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 399,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.04 and $100.09, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $99.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 96,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 140,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 92,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 106,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 514.46%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $345.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 27,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87. The stock is now traded at around $125.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 370,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112.39%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 194,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $48.34 and $53.36, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $51.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 309,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 33.89%. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $487.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.37%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 63,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47.

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26.

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.