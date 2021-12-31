Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Gagnon Securities Llc Buys Everbridge Inc, Yext Inc, Proto Labs Inc, Sells Enviva Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Ameresco Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Gagnon Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Everbridge Inc, Yext Inc, Proto Labs Inc, Sema4 Holdings Corp, Freshworks Inc, sells Enviva Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Ameresco Inc, , Hologic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gagnon Securities Llc. As of 2021Q4, Gagnon Securities Llc owns 105 stocks with a total value of $667 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GAGNON SECURITIES LLC
  1. Air Lease Corp (AL) - 956,434 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36%
  2. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) - 659,982 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.76%
  3. CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 870,017 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.16%
  4. Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) - 613,790 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.56%
  5. Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 377,246 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
New Purchase: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $166.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $304.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Model N Inc (MODN)

Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in Model N Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $31.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 44.71%. The purchase prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 216,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Yext Inc (YEXT)

Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Yext Inc by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $11.19. The stock is now traded at around $8.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,710,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Proto Labs Inc by 67.97%. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $53.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 98,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Freshworks Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 256,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sema4 Holdings Corp (SMFR)

Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Sema4 Holdings Corp by 39.30%. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.72. The stock is now traded at around $3.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 969,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Enviva Inc (EVA)

Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.

Sold Out: (FLXN)

Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.

Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $73.59.

Sold Out: OraSure Technologies Inc (OSUR)

Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in OraSure Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $9.85.

Sold Out: Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO)

Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $19.19.

Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.04.



