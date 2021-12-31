Gagnon Securities Llc Buys Everbridge Inc, Yext Inc, Proto Labs Inc, Sells Enviva Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Ameresco Inc

- New Purchases: RNG, MSFT, MODN, MIME,
- Added Positions: CDNA, EVBG, YEXT, PCRX, AL, PRLB, NVGS, PROF, FRSH, FRSH, SMFR, FIVN, OPSSF, CNF, IRBT, LL, QDEL, CHGG, CAKE, ZUO, OCDGF, SAIL, NCSM, TTOO, PYPL, DRRX, GNTX, VIAV, JW.A, MRVL, AKAM, LPSN, NTDOY, GDRX, RBLX, RADA, DNN,
- Reduced Positions: ONTO, AMRC, AOSL, T, NEWR, BL, NVDA, ENSG, RDHL, SLGC, TFFP, MIRO, GNRC, ETSY, DVN, MCHP, APTO, TLMD,
- Sold Out: EVA, FLXN, HOLX, OSUR, VIVO, EQC, VTRS, RRC, EHTH, BFLY, VG, ZEN, CEMI,
For the details of GAGNON SECURITIES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gagnon+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GAGNON SECURITIES LLC
- Air Lease Corp (AL) - 956,434 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36%
- Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) - 659,982 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.76%
- CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 870,017 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.16%
- Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) - 613,790 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.56%
- Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 377,246 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $166.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $304.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 743 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Model N Inc (MODN)
Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in Model N Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $31.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 44.71%. The purchase prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 216,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Yext Inc (YEXT)
Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Yext Inc by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $11.19. The stock is now traded at around $8.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,710,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)
Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Proto Labs Inc by 67.97%. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $53.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 98,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)
Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Freshworks Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 256,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sema4 Holdings Corp (SMFR)
Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Sema4 Holdings Corp by 39.30%. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.72. The stock is now traded at around $3.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 969,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)
Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Freshworks Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 256,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Enviva Inc (EVA)
Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.Sold Out: (FLXN)
Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $73.59.Sold Out: OraSure Technologies Inc (OSUR)
Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in OraSure Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $9.85.Sold Out: Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO)
Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $19.19.Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.04.
Here is the complete portfolio of GAGNON SECURITIES LLC. Also check out:
1. GAGNON SECURITIES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GAGNON SECURITIES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GAGNON SECURITIES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GAGNON SECURITIES LLC keeps buying