Gagnon Securities Llc Buys Everbridge Inc, Yext Inc, Proto Labs Inc, Sells Enviva Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Ameresco Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Everbridge Inc, Yext Inc, Proto Labs Inc, Sema4 Holdings Corp, Freshworks Inc, sells Enviva Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Ameresco Inc, , Hologic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gagnon Securities Llc. As of 2021Q4, Gagnon Securities Llc owns 105 stocks with a total value of $667 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Air Lease Corp (AL) - 956,434 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36% Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) - 659,982 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.76% CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 870,017 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.16% Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) - 613,790 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.56% Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 377,246 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%

Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $166.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $304.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in Model N Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $31.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 44.71%. The purchase prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 216,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Yext Inc by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $11.19. The stock is now traded at around $8.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,710,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Proto Labs Inc by 67.97%. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $53.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 98,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Freshworks Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 256,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Sema4 Holdings Corp by 39.30%. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.72. The stock is now traded at around $3.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 969,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.

Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.

Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $73.59.

Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in OraSure Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $9.85.

Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $19.19.

Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.04.