St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, General Dynamics Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: GD, CLF, UNP, USO, DD, ECL, UPS, TBT, HL, RDS.A, TLT, SILJ, XTN, IYT, EQX, TSLA, NG, CFVI, DWAC, DTC, ZG, TSCO, AMED,

GD, CLF, UNP, USO, DD, ECL, UPS, TBT, HL, RDS.A, TLT, SILJ, XTN, IYT, EQX, TSLA, NG, CFVI, DWAC, DTC, ZG, TSCO, AMED, Added Positions: GLD, KO, XLF, XLE, WMT, MSFT, PFE, V, MMM, MRK, GLW, XLC, CVX, AWK, MET, TFC, SIL, XOM, VLO, FITB, DOCU, PLTR, HNDL, PENN, F, ALL,

GLD, KO, XLF, XLE, WMT, MSFT, PFE, V, MMM, MRK, GLW, XLC, CVX, AWK, MET, TFC, SIL, XOM, VLO, FITB, DOCU, PLTR, HNDL, PENN, F, ALL, Reduced Positions: EEM, EFA, SCHX, XLI, XLB, XLK, AAPL, QCOM, SBUX, SCHM, XLV, GOOGL, CRM, COST, AMZN, IWM, JNJ, FNV, MCD, HD, PG, ACN, FB, GOLD, IWR, FDX, T, PEP, IVV, NKE, LOW, KR, INTC, RGLD, VZ, UNH, ABT, WPM, SA, CVS, JPM, YUM, XLP, BBVA, CSCO, DE, NOC, ABBV, SO, ED, D, SILV, XLRE, XLU,

EEM, EFA, SCHX, XLI, XLB, XLK, AAPL, QCOM, SBUX, SCHM, XLV, GOOGL, CRM, COST, AMZN, IWM, JNJ, FNV, MCD, HD, PG, ACN, FB, GOLD, IWR, FDX, T, PEP, IVV, NKE, LOW, KR, INTC, RGLD, VZ, UNH, ABT, WPM, SA, CVS, JPM, YUM, XLP, BBVA, CSCO, DE, NOC, ABBV, SO, ED, D, SILV, XLRE, XLU, Sold Out: QQQ, GSK, HPQ, ACIW, BSCL, IEFA, IEMG,

Jacksonville, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, General Dynamics Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Union Pacific Corp, United States Oil Fund, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Costco Wholesale Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC. As of 2021Q4, St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC owns 200 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/st.+johns+investment+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 232,379 shares, 13.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,108 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 122,557 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,488 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 91,346 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $214.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in United States Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.04 and $58.45, with an estimated average price of $54.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $80.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 3312.50%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 25,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 126.37%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 10883.33%. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $37.54. The stock is now traded at around $34.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 53.10%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 370.00%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $121.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 47 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 32 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $28.39 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $32.13.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.08%. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC still held 385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 96.05%. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC still held 860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC reduced to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 29.41%. The sale prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC still held 15,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC reduced to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 84.67%. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $521.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC still held 46 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC reduced to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 50.05%. The sale prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $139.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC still held 463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC reduced to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $19.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC still held 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.