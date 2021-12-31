Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Rockwell Automation Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc

- New Purchases: SPHQ, MTD, FCN, WAT, PSA, MAS, GILD, WFC, VRTX, IDA, EXPD, CHTR, PRU, MET, DHR, STT, HUBS, FAST, JEF, NKE, ORLY, CG, AMD, TEAM, UHS, LULU, MSI, LSI, CDW, USB, NOW, ENPH, KEYS, HPE, CB, TXN, TYL, ACN, MO, BWA, CNA, GIS, SJM, LOW, NYCB, BNDW, BSCQ, IDEV, JMOM, PFF, XLE, VOOV, VGSH, TFI, SPTS, MMM, SGOL, FNDC, DFUS,
- Added Positions: VWO, JPIN, AGG, SCHF, GSLC, SCHZ, MTUM, QQQ, JPST, SPAB, MOAT, ABT, IEFA, IJR, SCHP, SPMB, DUK, DJP, DON, FPE, SCHV, SCHE, BK, FVD, IUSV, RODM, SCHX, VNQ, KO, TSLA, SCHA, V, FB, LQD, PRFZ, SCHC, ARE, EBND, MBB, PDBC, QEFA, SPDW, ARW, CAT, XOM, INTC, MSFT, PFE, EFAV, MDY, PRF, SCZ, SPIB, CDNS, JNJ, NUE, WBA, BKR, GLTR, IJS, SLYV, VTI, XSLV, ADBE, COP, ANGL, BCI, CGW, DSI, EMB, ERTH, GEM, GSIE, GWX, ITM, LEMB, MUB, REET, SCHR, SHE, SPLV, SPYV, USMV, USRT, VOO, VTV, VUG, HD, NFG, OLN, GOOG, DLN, EFA, IUSB, IWB, IXUS, LGLV, SPEM, SPIP, SPSM, VIG, VTEB, DOX, CSCO, COST, EXC, HON, PNC, PEP, CRM, UNH, EPAM, ARES, AGR, ACWV, BKLN, BND, CORP, DVY, EEM, ESGD, ESGE, FNDA, FNDE, GAL, GLD, IEMG, IJH, ISTB, IVW, IYR, MGV, NUSC, QEMM, QUAL, SCHO, SHYG, SPY, TIP, TOTL, VCSH, VEA, VT, VXF, XLC, XLF, XLK, XLV, XLY, XSMO,
- Reduced Positions: VNQI, SPTM, MRK, DG, HCA, BKI, CVX, INTU, DISH, ORCL, MKL, QCOM, IWF, NVDA, TSN, AAPL, IWD, MDLZ, EW, VONE, MCD, JPM, SCHB, WEC, AMZN, BAC, IWN, SCHG, IWM, VXUS, ABBV, CVS, TGT, DD, HPQ, XLP, ESGU, XLI, VV, VTWV, CNC, VLUE, VBR, VBK, GPN, SHM, RMD, RWR, JVAL, IWR, WMT, DIS, EEMV, FVAL, FNDX, FNDF,
- Sold Out: ROK, EXR, SPGI, RWX, CRL, LLY, ZTS, ALLY, EXEL, ACGL, AXS, VOYA, URI, AGNC, KR, NEE, LECO, GE, ANET, NRG, MRVL, GWW, WDC, TREX, ABMD, WY, XEL, WU, AVGO, PNR, CABO, KHC, LNT, BLK, BRO, VIAC, CMS, EIX, GNTX, ISRG, K, LRCX, MAN, WTRG, MS, ORI, TSCO, WBT, BSCL, NFLX, BAX,
For the details of WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+enhancement+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 2,552,658 shares, 16.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 9,221,352 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.19%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 10,161,553 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 5,552,211 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.38%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 2,484,975 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.51%
Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.34 and $53.36, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $51.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,565,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)
Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $1355.25 and $1702.53, with an estimated average price of $1515.56. The stock is now traded at around $1500.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)
Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.88 and $155.03, with an estimated average price of $146.17. The stock is now traded at around $149.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 55,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Waters Corp (WAT)
Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $328.07 and $372.6, with an estimated average price of $349.79. The stock is now traded at around $328.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 24,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)
Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $362.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)
Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 106,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 179.59%. The purchase prices were between $85.38 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.72. The stock is now traded at around $89.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 326,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 158.46%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $359.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 54,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 172.58%. The purchase prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1. The stock is now traded at around $73.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 175,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 57.21%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 206,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 821.98%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $128.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 66,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 575.40%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 82,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)
Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX)
Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $34.17 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $35.23.Sold Out: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3.
