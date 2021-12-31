Moreno Evelyn V Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Nike Inc, Deere, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, The Home Depot Inc

New Purchases: NKE, COST, ORCL,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Nike Inc, Deere, Hubbell Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, The Home Depot Inc, ShotSpotter Inc, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moreno Evelyn V. As of 2021Q4, Moreno Evelyn V owns 59 stocks with a total value of $500 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 222,729 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 94,016 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.82% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 59,475 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.14% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,076 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.44% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,466 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12%

Moreno Evelyn V initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 24,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moreno Evelyn V initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $521.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moreno Evelyn V initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moreno Evelyn V added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 188.41%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $513.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 12,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moreno Evelyn V added to a holding in Deere & Co by 177.55%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $389.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 16,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moreno Evelyn V added to a holding in Hubbell Inc by 180.18%. The purchase prices were between $178.98 and $210.14, with an estimated average price of $200.45. The stock is now traded at around $188.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 25,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moreno Evelyn V added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 23.06%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 241,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moreno Evelyn V added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 35.49%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $214.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 23,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moreno Evelyn V sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Moreno Evelyn V sold out a holding in ShotSpotter Inc. The sale prices were between $29.52 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $34.97.