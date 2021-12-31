Brinker Capital Investments, LLC Buys Apple Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Ag

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Walmart Inc, Match Group Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brinker Capital Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Brinker Capital Investments, LLC owns 1372 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,335,262 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 471,532 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.60% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 707,532 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 350,287 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.42% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,162,736 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.15%

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 241,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $84.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 65,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $359.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $88.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 60,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $133.08. The stock is now traded at around $127.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.79 and $175.61, with an estimated average price of $166.62. The stock is now traded at around $158.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 46.81%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 707,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 275.64%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 282,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $85.38 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.72. The stock is now traded at around $89.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,162,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 278.53%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 172,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 588.71%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $112.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 146,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 306.35%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $403.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 36,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62.

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The sale prices were between $49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $52.69.