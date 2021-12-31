Brinker Capital Investments, LLC Buys Apple Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Ag

- New Purchases: PDI, GXO, QQQ, BAX, VSS, IWY, DOV, LQD, JHMC, TAIL, FCN, MKTX, NICE, PCOR, STVN, IUSB, ARCC, CMA, TAP, UMC, KKR, IRT, FSK, GLOB, DGRO, EFG, FTLS, SCHD, K, PSB, PSO, PDT, EOS, ETV, SQM, KMI, FTV, SWTX, DNB, FREL, GUNR, JKH, VOX, XLI, AJG, BIDU, CWST, F, FCX, HIG, HCSG, HOLX, JCI, KEX, KNX, NTAP, NI, ES, NUE, PH, RNR, SKY, VFC, VTR, WRB, PHK, PGP, MKC.V, KDP, PANW, AHH, TNDM, IVT, ECC, WK, KHC, WSC, ELF, GDS, HLNE, AFIN, EYE, ACMR, PINS, CRWD, BRP, CARR, ZNTL, AZEK, IAC, LI, BEKE, BNL, OM, ASO, WOOF, CGNT, CGNT, CHK, TWKS, BIV, CMBS, COMT, DBEU, DFUS, DRIV, EMB, FALN, FTEC, FTSL, GLDM, IAI, ICSH, INDS, IWN, IXG, IXN, IYE, MINC, PDBC, QAI, RJA, RLY, RODM, SCHB, SCHE, SCHM, STOT, VOOG, XLG, XLY, MATX, BLFS, AX, MTRN, ELY, CNP, CUZ, CYTK, DTE, DCI, ETR, EQT, FR, GIL, FUL, HR, HBAN, IRM, KGC, LGND, LYG, MFA, MCRI, PCAR, PENN, CDMO, O, REG, SYY, TEX, UFPI, WNS, JBT, COMS, SEM, DBRG, HHC, NVEE, ALLE, WING, SGRY, MEDP, MCB, AXNX, MRNA, ATCX, FOXA, PING, EBC, CINT, ASEA, BBCA, BBJP, BSV, CWB, IBB, IDMO, IXJ, JIG, KRE, MBB, MGC, RYT, VBK, VPL, WOOD, XME,
- Added Positions: AAPL, IEF, GSLC, WMT, MTCH, NFLX, GOOGL, MSFT, IVV, NVDA, IWD, VXF, AMZN, CL, BOND, MNA, JVAL, HYG, PXH, VNLA, FNDF, IWF, TOTL, IEFA, IJR, PGR, XT, IJH, ABT, FEP, DD, JPM, PG, CSX, DVN, MAR, PEP, PSA, EEM, EMQQ, STPZ, AVB, EXAS, JNJ, ORCL, TJX, TSLA, ABBV, PYPL, ESGU, SRLN, ADBE, HON, LHCG, SPGI, AIMC, BCI, MUSI, VEA, APD, AKAM, IVZ, TFC, BLL, BDX, CHDN, DE, MCD, ROP, CYRX, IWS, AMGN, ANSS, AMAT, BAC, AZTA, CVS, ECL, XOM, FDX, MU, RRX, SWK, TGT, LDOS, AER, VRSK, ZTS, GOOG, EFV, FNCL, IWO, IWP, PLD, COST, DHR, D, LLY, NEE, HDB, HD, LRCX, LNC, MANH, MMC, PFE, SHW, SBUX, SNPS, TDY, UPS, XEL, H, HCA, FB, TWTR, ARES, BHVN, PUBM, GOVT, GSIE, IDEV, IWM, IXUS, PFF, SDY, SPLV, VTV, ALL, MO, AEO, AXP, THRM, ABC, APH, ALV, ADP, AVY, BP, BA, BSX, CTRA, CP, COF, CRL, CMCO, CAG, ED, STZ, CMI, CW, DECK, DUK, EOG, EMR, EXEL, FMC, FCNCA, GD, GIS, GILD, GS, HNI, HAL, LHX, HAS, HUM, IBN, LAD, MCO, NSC, NOC, NWE, OXY, OSK, PPG, POWI, BKNG, PHM, PWR, RJF, RYAAY, SLB, SPG, SNN, SONY, STT, SYK, TROW, TTWO, INVA, VRTX, WM, ANTM, WFC, EBAY, MA, EVR, TMUS, FOLD, LRN, DG, CHTR, GM, FBHS, PSX, ICLR, IQV, CDW, SAIC, PCTY, KNSL, IRTC, SWCH, GTES, UTZ, ALC, CTVA, CLVT, LESL, LU, COIN, AOM, BND, DIA, EFA, FTGC, JHEM, JMST, QDF, SH, SPYG, USRT, VBR, VFVA, VGT, VUG, VWO, MMM, AOS, AES, ALE, AXTI, ANF, A, ADC, AIN, ALGN, LNT, ALNY, DOX, HES, AMX, AEP, AME, ABG, AGO, AZN, BBVA, BMO, BK, BNS, OZK, BRK.B, BIIB, BMY, BAM, BC, CBRE, CDNS, CPT, CCJ, CM, CNQ, CATY, CNC, CERN, CERS, SCHW, CME, CHD, CSGP, TPR, CGNX, COLB, FIX, CMC, ABEV, CNMD, CNX, INGR, CR, BAP, CS, CFR, DHI, DVA, DB, DXCM, DCOM, DIOD, LCII, EWBC, EGP, EMN, EA, ENB, ERIC, ESS, EL, EXC, EXPE, EXR, AGM, FSS, FNF, FELE, GRMN, AJRD, GE, GSK, HSBC, PEAK, EHC, HELE, HSY, HPQ, HFC, HRL, HST, HUBB, IBM, ING, ITT, IDA, IEX, ITW, IMO, INCY, INDB, IHG, IP, IPG, JKHY, JHX, KLAC, KB, MDLZ, LYTS, LBAI, LEG, LEN, LECO, LYV, LOGI, MDC, MGM, MKSI, MGA, MFC, MKC, MCK, MPW, MLAB, MTD, MCHP, MSA, MT, NCR, NVR, NGG, NEM, NOK, NVS, ORLY, ON, ORI, OMCL, ASGN, OKE, OTEX, IX, TLK, PKG, PZZA, BRFS, PBR, PNW, PXD, NTR, STL, PRU, PEG, QGEN, RPM, RMD, RCI, ROST, RY, RDS.A, ONTO, SASR, SRE, SNA, SO, TRV, SF, SLF, AXON, TU, TXT, TD, TSEM, TSCO, TRP, TRST, TSN, UMPQ, UL, UCBI, URI, VLY, VRSN, VSH, VOD, WASH, WCN, WAT, WBS, WBK, WHR, WMB, WSM, WTW, WEC, XLNX, HEES, CMG, BBL, EXLS, MFG, SPR, BR, INFN, TEL, DAN, PBR.A.PFD, BUD, LEA, TRNO, MMYT, TRGP, MX, AL, MPC, VAC, MTSI, ZWS, ENPH, FIVE, SSTK, BFAM, CRTO, BURL, ESI, OMF, HLT, IBP, VRNS, SFBS, ANET, SYF, NOMD, QRVO, CABO, ENR, PLNT, RACE, IIPR, HGV, BKR, WHD, UBER, AVTR, CHWY, AMCR, PTON, NTCO, GDRX, OAS, HAYW, AMJ, ATMP, DFAC, DGRE, DVY, EFAV, ESGD, ESGE, ESML, FMHI, GLD, IQDF, IQLT, IUSG, IVE, IWR, KOMP, MDY, MMIN, MTUM, MUNI, NULV, PALC, PQDI, PWZ, SCHF, VEU, VGK, VIG, XLK, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: SPTM, SPDW, SPAB, SPEM, SPYV, NKE, UNP, VEEV, VTI, CMCSA, RNG, FLT, INTU, BABA, ITOT, MSCI, AGG, FISV, IEMG, CAH, REGN, OLLI, SHYG, ENTG, CRM, TSM, UNH, YUM, BX, WDAY, ADSK, BHP, CAT, FIS, DLR, GPN, INFO, EPAM, IAU, AON, CI, CTAS, CTXS, CCI, GNTX, TT, LOW, USB, CTLT, HUBS, HLI, ACCD, ACWV, BKLN, FTSM, IDV, XLE, AIG, ADI, ATR, KO, DEO, INTC, MSI, SWKS, TXN, DFS, ULTA, V, ZEN, ETSY, TWLO, DOW, CSTL, MSGE, JHML, MUB, SCHX, ABB, CB, ASML, T, AMD, AMT, BIO, BMRN, CVX, DKS, ETN, FMX, IT, GGG, ISRG, MDT, MRK, NDAQ, NVO, ODFL, PRGO, PHG, ROLL, RIO, TMO, TKR, VZ, DIS, FN, SPLK, QLYS, QTWO, CFG, BKI, TEAM, CNNE, CCB, ESTC, FVAL, IWB, MFEM, USMV, VCSH, ABMD, AEIS, UHAL, ADM, ATRC, BBD, GOLD, BDSI, BLK, CRH, CASY, CHKP, CINF, CSCO, CTSH, VALE, COP, DLTR, DPZ, EQR, EEFT, EVBN, EXPO, FAST, FLEX, GPC, HAE, HXL, IDXX, INFY, ICE, J, JLL, KMT, KMB, LH, MTB, MSM, MCY, MET, MS, VTRS, NBIX, NEU, NDSN, JWN, OSUR, PNC, PAYX, PUK, QCOM, RSG, RBA, POOL, SBNY, SLAB, EQNR, STE, SRI, SU, TTEC, TRI, TTE, RTX, KMPR, WSO, EVRG, ZBRA, OC, AWK, PM, HCI, AVGO, FTNT, PRI, FAF, BAH, MOS, XYL, APTV, GWRE, ALSN, NOW, RH, JD, MSGS, PJT, SQ, TTD, YUMC, BL, LW, IR, PAGS, NVT, AVLR, IAA, XGN, CRNC, DEM, EAGG, FMAT, FNDA, HDV, IYR, MEAR, MOAT, REET, SHY, SPLG, SUB, TIP, VLUE, VOO, VYM, AGCO, AMN, SRPT, ACN, ATVI, NSP, AAP, ASX, AEG, AFL, ARE, Y, AEE, ACC, AMWD, AMP, ANGO, ARWR, ASH, AIZ, BCE, ITUB, SAN, BCS, BHC, BDN, BTI, BRKL, BF.B, BRKR, CF, GIB, CMS, CCMP, HLX, CNI, KMX, CRI, CVCO, CVCY, CHT, CIEN, C, CNS, COLM, COO, CPRT, WOLF, CCRN, CCK, TCOM, DRH, DLB, EXP, EIX, EW, ESLT, EME, NPO, ESGR, EFX, RE, FFIV, FCBC, FL, ORAN, BEN, GENC, ROCK, GBCI, GVA, ITGR, THG, MNST, WELL, HMC, IFF, JBLU, KBH, KVHI, KEY, FSTR, LANC, LXP, LPSN, LMT, MAC, MKL, MLM, MRVL, MMS, VIVO, MEI, MAA, MLR, MUFG, MHK, MOH, MPWR, NTES, NYT, NMR, OSIS, OCFC, OMC, GLT, PTC, PBCT, PRFT, PKI, PNFP, PIPR, PII, RL, AVNT, LIN, KWR, DGX, DORM, RELX, RHI, ROK, SBAC, SKM, SLM, STM, SIVB, SNY, SCHN, SCI, SILC, SIMO, WPM, SSD, LSI, STRA, SUI, TFX, TTEK, TXRH, TTC, ACIW, TREX, TRMB, TRN, UBS, UGP, UNF, AUB, OLED, UHS, URBN, MTN, VLGEA, VMC, WPC, WPP, WAFD, WERN, WST, WAL, WY, WTFC, WWW, SPB, ZBH, ZION, L, MRKR, SMFG, PAC, RDS.B, SHG, RVT, HYT, FTF, IGR, KYN, POR, PGTI, KALU, GTLS, HBI, ICFI, AWI, EXG, KBR, IPGP, PODD, CLR, TTGT, LULU, G, MASI, APEI, FNV, FERG, NX, EC, LOPE, KL, STWD, ST, MXL, PLOW, HPP, GMAB, SBRA, FRC, WD, NPTN, VC, INN, DOOR, YNDX, HZNP, ACHC, POST, HTA, GMED, PNR, BERY, FANG, APAM, VOYA, DOC, AMH, SFM, FOXF, VCYT, OUT, PAYC, MC, TMST, KEYS, SYNH, TBK, LBRDK, STOR, SUM, DEA, GDDY, VIRT, CHCT, APLE, UNVR, BLD, TRU, RPD, LITE, NVCR, PFGC, FCPT, BGNE, BATRK, FHB, GOLF, HWM, INVH, SNDR, FND, ARGX, MGY, MDB, SE, BAND, NMRK, SMAR, DOCU, CHX, BJ, BE, FOCS, ARVN, GH, LTHM, YETI, SWAV, FOX, ZM, FREE, DT, XP, BILL, OTIS, NARI, SNOW, MP, AMLP, CMF, COMB, IGSB, DES, DINT, DSI, DWLD, EBLU, FCTR, FLSP, FPE, GEM, GWX, HYD, HYMB, IJK, ISTB, IWV, JEPI, JMBS, KBWY, MINT, MORT, OEF, OMFL, PCEF, PCY, PGX, PHB, PREF, PXF, QARP, QUAL, QYLD, RPV, SPMD, SPSM, SPTS, SPYC, TDIV, VB, VO, VXUS, XLF,
- Sold Out: XLC, XPO, NCNO, PCI, STNE, FCOM, COR, GRUB, RDY, PVH, LYB, RVLV, CE, CDK, XLRN, ZNGA, FLQL, AGNC, TLT, RS, NLY, HALO, GNR, SIC, IQ, SPYD, RBAC, DJP, LSTR, NTLA, WIX, DUSA, DTH, AXTA, MOMO, JRVR, TDOC, AGGY, MBUU, OZON, EVBG, LUMN, SPT, TXG, LYFT, CHE, VHT, SAFM, JEF, SAM, PRF, PJAN, NEAR, SSB, GII, LMBS, CDNA, KSU, HRC, HIBB, CONE, NWS, RDN, JOBS, KD, CCF, FVRR, SLVM, IVW, IQDG, CALM, CBRL, TPIC, ARDX, NTGR, MRCY, RBBN, SPWR, SYNA, UFCS, NEO, GPRE, EDU, EMX, REGI, ENS, FIVN, TPTX, VKTX, CLB, NVTA, NTRA, USFD, OSTK, KDMN, VCTR, FTDR, FTCH, SIBN, DXC,
For the details of Brinker Capital Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brinker+capital+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Brinker Capital Investments, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,335,262 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 471,532 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.60%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 707,532 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.81%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 350,287 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.42%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,162,736 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.15%
Brinker Capital Investments, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 241,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)
Brinker Capital Investments, LLC initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $84.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 65,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Brinker Capital Investments, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $359.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Brinker Capital Investments, LLC initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $88.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 60,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Brinker Capital Investments, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $133.08. The stock is now traded at around $127.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)
Brinker Capital Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.79 and $175.61, with an estimated average price of $166.62. The stock is now traded at around $158.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Brinker Capital Investments, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 46.81%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 707,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Brinker Capital Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 275.64%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 282,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Brinker Capital Investments, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $85.38 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.72. The stock is now traded at around $89.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,162,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Brinker Capital Investments, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 278.53%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 172,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Brinker Capital Investments, LLC added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 588.71%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $112.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 146,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Brinker Capital Investments, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 306.35%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $403.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 36,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Brinker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Brinker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Brinker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
Brinker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Brinker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)
Brinker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The sale prices were between $49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $52.69.
