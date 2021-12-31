Westpac Banking Corp Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Nike Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Chubb, Berkshire Grey Inc

New Purchases: ICUI, NYT, ZI, RBLX, AFRM, MRVI, TWST, NOVT, SYNA, RIVN, ELY, GDS, FANG, ENTG, HCP, KIND, APA, LCID, SOFI, SOFI, HAYW, TFII, JLL, NUAN, AMC, OGN, IBKR, VIACA, AUR, ONL, AA, DTM, UAL, ASAN, COIN, GL, TPR, WMG, UPST, NVEI,

ICUI, NYT, ZI, RBLX, AFRM, MRVI, TWST, NOVT, SYNA, RIVN, ELY, GDS, FANG, ENTG, HCP, KIND, APA, LCID, SOFI, SOFI, HAYW, TFII, JLL, NUAN, AMC, OGN, IBKR, VIACA, AUR, ONL, AA, DTM, UAL, ASAN, COIN, GL, TPR, WMG, UPST, NVEI, Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, BRK.B, NKE, TSLA, MA, CME, DLR, PANW, FWONK, CL, ILMN, MKTX, ABT, A, CDNS, GE, LUV, ZBRA, MDB, ANSS, BIIB, EL, WELL, RMD, TMUS, VMW, HUBS, KEYS, YUMC, OKTA, ACN, ADP, EA, PFE, TER, UNP, MELI, ENPH, NOW, QRVO, CABO, TTD, SNOW, BAM, FIS, GS, ISRG, SYY, INVH, DELL, DDOG, U, ATVI, DOV, EFX, BKNG, WAL, ALGN, K, MTB, REGN, WY, DFS, VRSK, FRPT, ONEM, D, INTU, IRM, BBWI, DGX, VTR, DASH, OLPX, AGCO, AMD, AFL, ACGL, BMY, GIB, C, KO, DHI, FL, F, FCX, GPC, GPN, HSIC, INTC, LH, LOW, NRG, NUE, O, RS, SBNY, SU, THC, TSCO, TNL, CVE, HTHT, BURL, OGS, BABA, SYF, LBRDK, TWLO, CVNA, FOXA, PINS, IMAB, ACI, BZ, T, ABMD, AAP, AMG, APD, AKAM, Y, LNT, ALL, UHAL, AIG, AME, NLY, ADM, ADSK, BCE, BAX, BBY, BMRN, CHRW, CPB, CP, CHD, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CSGP, CAG, COO, GLW, XRAY, DXCM, DKS, DD, DISH, EIX, RE, EXPD, IT, GD, GNW, HOG, HIG, HAS, PEAK, HR, HLF, HRL, HST, HBAN, MTCH, INCY, IFF, JBHT, KIM, KGC, MDLZ, LVS, LII, LYV, MGM, MFC, MKL, MMC, MAT, MKC, MHK, MOH, MCO, VTRS, NWL, NDSN, PKG, PFG, ROL, ROST, SEIC, SLB, SIG, WPM, SNA, SWK, STLD, SRCL, SYK, TROW, TFX, UGI, MTN, WPC, WRB, WBA, EVRG, WDC, WSM, WYNN, ZBH, CMG, QRTEA, OC, ULTA, PM, KDP, DISCK, FAF, CBOE, KKR, BAH, FRC, FLT, ZG, ZNGA, EPAM, SPLK, SFM, RNG, RMAX, TWTR, OMF, ALLE, PAYC, ANET, CTLT, ETSY, BKI, TDOC, KHC, RUN, Z, SQ, LSXMA, LSXMK, NGVT, COUP, ATUS, APRN, ZS, DOCU, ELAN, MRNA, FOX, LYFT, DOW, AVTR, CRWD, TXG, IAC, DKNG, VSCO,

FB, BAC, AMT, DIS, TGT, AVB, SE, BDX, EW, TRV, AMH, PLD, LLY, SPGI, PPG, TXN, CAE, EXPE, FDX, MGA, MAR, DAL, HLT, ZM, BILL, CGNX, CPRT, CMI, MS, AVGO, GOOG, DBX, CMCSA, EXR, FICO, KLAC, MPW, LEA, REXR, BSX, TCOM, DLTR, EXAS, MNST, MDT, SUI, TMO, URI, CNQ, CSCO, EQIX, ICE, NVDA, NVR, ORCL, RF, SBUX, TSN, UNH, V, VICI, CPNG, ARE, ABC, CTSH, COST, ESS, EXC, GIS, HD, HUM, MCD, MET, MAA, MPWR, NFLX, OMC, PG, RHI, VRSN, XLNX, MSCI, HCA, FBHS, OUT, CTRE, SNAP, NET, APH, AMAT, ATO, AZO, ALV, BK, CVS, CNI, CNC, LNG, CUZ, DVA, ETN, ENB, EQR, EXPO, XOM, FFIV, LRCX, MRO, MRVL, MSI, PEP, REG, RGEN, RY, RYAAY, SLG, SIVB, CRM, SGEN, SPG, SNPS, TRI, UPS, WCN, WM, ANTM, WFC, WST, YUM, ZION, WU, BX, FERG, WFG, CHTR, GNRC, MPC, VEEV, GDDY, PYPL, TEAM, FTV, BJ, ABNB, ADC, HES, AEP, AMP, AMGN, ADI, AON, AIRC, AJG, BNS, BIO, BXP, BF.B, CBRE, CSX, COF, CAH, CE, CI, CLH, COP, CCI, CCK, DHR, DE, DISCA, EOG, EXP, EWBC, ECL, ESGR, ETR, EPR, ELS, FMC, NEE, FAST, FRT, FITB, FR, FE, HDB, HPQ, HOLX, HON, IBM, INFO, INFY, JPM, KRC, KMB, KSS, LEN, JEF, LMT, MRK, MCHP, MU, TAP, NDAQ, NEM, NSC, ES, ORLY, PH, PNW, LIN, PRU, PEG, PHM, QCOM, RJF, RSG, RBA, ROK, SBAC, SCI, SO, TD, TRP, CUBE, USB, UDR, VZ, WAB, WMT, WMB, WEC, XEL, AUY, LDOS, AWK, DG, GM, SBRA, APO, STAG, CPRI, SRC, ZTS, ICLR, IQV, NOMD, CFG, STOR, ASND, SHOP, BLD, TRU, LITE, PFGC, ATKR, ATH, HGV, COLD, CTVA, AOS, AES, ALB, ALNY, AXP, ARW, AGO, AN, TFC, BLL, GOLD, BBBY, BLK, BWA, BDN, BG, CF, LUMN, CERN, CHE, CVX, CHH, CINF, CMA, DB, DVN, DUK, DRE, EMN, EMR, OVV, FNF, FFIN, BEN, HRB, HAL, HSY, IDXX, ITW, IP, IPG, SJM, KEY, KNX, KR, LKQ, MAN, MCK, MTD, MIDD, NTAP, NOC, ODFL, ORI, PCAR, PNC, PPL, PAYX, PXD, PGR, RPM, RDN, WRK, BFS, STX, SJR, SHW, SIRI, SWKS, SHO, NLOK, TSM, TTWO, THO, TRMB, PAG, UHS, UNM, VFC, WAT, WHR, XRX, EBAY, TECK, HBI, CLR, LULU, G, AGNC, TRNO, SSNC, HPP, KMI, HII, VNET, RLJ, MOS, XYL, VAC, HTA, WDAY, VOYA, CDW, ARMK, RARE, NAVI, ARES, SEDG, HPE, MGP, MEDP, VST, PK, HWM, IR, BHF, KOD, UBER, GFL, CARR, Sold Out: CB, BGRY, RTX, RACE, CONE, CRI, NXPI, STLA, TEL, TT, ALK, BNL, GH, AER, WEX, KSU, XPO, DCI, SWCH, COR, DAN, LYB, ESTC, RCL, UBS, PDD, ALC, OHI, CHKP, KL, CNHI, ICL, REZI, EQH, VECO, LW, FSV, CYBR, WIX, VER, LOGI, RNR, BTG, QGEN, PPD, MO,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Nike Inc, Tesla Inc, CME Group Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Chubb, Berkshire Grey Inc, Bank of America Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westpac Banking Corp. As of 2021Q4, Westpac Banking Corp owns 824 stocks with a total value of $9.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Westpac Banking Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westpac+banking+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,213,107 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,120,825 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.50% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 75,872 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 69,651 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 415,367 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.88%

Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in ICU Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $247.44, with an estimated average price of $233.71. The stock is now traded at around $219.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in New York Times Co. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.8, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 142,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 110,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.47 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $61.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 73,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $28.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 144,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $64.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 55,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 164.61%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $321.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 123,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in Nike Inc by 46.87%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 364,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 84,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 305.24%. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $143.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 94,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 61.91%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $241.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 149,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 1260.67%. The purchase prices were between $52.02 and $63.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 175,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12.

Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in Berkshire Grey Inc. The sale prices were between $4.28 and $7.32, with an estimated average price of $5.72.

Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.

Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39.

Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $91.39 and $109.69, with an estimated average price of $101.94.