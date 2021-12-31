Westpac Banking Corp Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Nike Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Chubb, Berkshire Grey Inc

- New Purchases: ICUI, NYT, ZI, RBLX, AFRM, MRVI, TWST, NOVT, SYNA, RIVN, ELY, GDS, FANG, ENTG, HCP, KIND, APA, LCID, SOFI, SOFI, HAYW, TFII, JLL, NUAN, AMC, OGN, IBKR, VIACA, AUR, ONL, AA, DTM, UAL, ASAN, COIN, GL, TPR, WMG, UPST, NVEI,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, BRK.B, NKE, TSLA, MA, CME, DLR, PANW, FWONK, CL, ILMN, MKTX, ABT, A, CDNS, GE, LUV, ZBRA, MDB, ANSS, BIIB, EL, WELL, RMD, TMUS, VMW, HUBS, KEYS, YUMC, OKTA, ACN, ADP, EA, PFE, TER, UNP, MELI, ENPH, NOW, QRVO, CABO, TTD, SNOW, BAM, FIS, GS, ISRG, SYY, INVH, DELL, DDOG, U, ATVI, DOV, EFX, BKNG, WAL, ALGN, K, MTB, REGN, WY, DFS, VRSK, FRPT, ONEM, D, INTU, IRM, BBWI, DGX, VTR, DASH, OLPX, AGCO, AMD, AFL, ACGL, BMY, GIB, C, KO, DHI, FL, F, FCX, GPC, GPN, HSIC, INTC, LH, LOW, NRG, NUE, O, RS, SBNY, SU, THC, TSCO, TNL, CVE, HTHT, BURL, OGS, BABA, SYF, LBRDK, TWLO, CVNA, FOXA, PINS, IMAB, ACI, BZ, T, ABMD, AAP, AMG, APD, AKAM, Y, LNT, ALL, UHAL, AIG, AME, NLY, ADM, ADSK, BCE, BAX, BBY, BMRN, CHRW, CPB, CP, CHD, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CSGP, CAG, COO, GLW, XRAY, DXCM, DKS, DD, DISH, EIX, RE, EXPD, IT, GD, GNW, HOG, HIG, HAS, PEAK, HR, HLF, HRL, HST, HBAN, MTCH, INCY, IFF, JBHT, KIM, KGC, MDLZ, LVS, LII, LYV, MGM, MFC, MKL, MMC, MAT, MKC, MHK, MOH, MCO, VTRS, NWL, NDSN, PKG, PFG, ROL, ROST, SEIC, SLB, SIG, WPM, SNA, SWK, STLD, SRCL, SYK, TROW, TFX, UGI, MTN, WPC, WRB, WBA, EVRG, WDC, WSM, WYNN, ZBH, CMG, QRTEA, OC, ULTA, PM, KDP, DISCK, FAF, CBOE, KKR, BAH, FRC, FLT, ZG, ZNGA, EPAM, SPLK, SFM, RNG, RMAX, TWTR, OMF, ALLE, PAYC, ANET, CTLT, ETSY, BKI, TDOC, KHC, RUN, Z, SQ, LSXMA, LSXMK, NGVT, COUP, ATUS, APRN, ZS, DOCU, ELAN, MRNA, FOX, LYFT, DOW, AVTR, CRWD, TXG, IAC, DKNG, VSCO,
- Reduced Positions: FB, BAC, AMT, DIS, TGT, AVB, SE, BDX, EW, TRV, AMH, PLD, LLY, SPGI, PPG, TXN, CAE, EXPE, FDX, MGA, MAR, DAL, HLT, ZM, BILL, CGNX, CPRT, CMI, MS, AVGO, GOOG, DBX, CMCSA, EXR, FICO, KLAC, MPW, LEA, REXR, BSX, TCOM, DLTR, EXAS, MNST, MDT, SUI, TMO, URI, CNQ, CSCO, EQIX, ICE, NVDA, NVR, ORCL, RF, SBUX, TSN, UNH, V, VICI, CPNG, ARE, ABC, CTSH, COST, ESS, EXC, GIS, HD, HUM, MCD, MET, MAA, MPWR, NFLX, OMC, PG, RHI, VRSN, XLNX, MSCI, HCA, FBHS, OUT, CTRE, SNAP, NET, APH, AMAT, ATO, AZO, ALV, BK, CVS, CNI, CNC, LNG, CUZ, DVA, ETN, ENB, EQR, EXPO, XOM, FFIV, LRCX, MRO, MRVL, MSI, PEP, REG, RGEN, RY, RYAAY, SLG, SIVB, CRM, SGEN, SPG, SNPS, TRI, UPS, WCN, WM, ANTM, WFC, WST, YUM, ZION, WU, BX, FERG, WFG, CHTR, GNRC, MPC, VEEV, GDDY, PYPL, TEAM, FTV, BJ, ABNB, ADC, HES, AEP, AMP, AMGN, ADI, AON, AIRC, AJG, BNS, BIO, BXP, BF.B, CBRE, CSX, COF, CAH, CE, CI, CLH, COP, CCI, CCK, DHR, DE, DISCA, EOG, EXP, EWBC, ECL, ESGR, ETR, EPR, ELS, FMC, NEE, FAST, FRT, FITB, FR, FE, HDB, HPQ, HOLX, HON, IBM, INFO, INFY, JPM, KRC, KMB, KSS, LEN, JEF, LMT, MRK, MCHP, MU, TAP, NDAQ, NEM, NSC, ES, ORLY, PH, PNW, LIN, PRU, PEG, PHM, QCOM, RJF, RSG, RBA, ROK, SBAC, SCI, SO, TD, TRP, CUBE, USB, UDR, VZ, WAB, WMT, WMB, WEC, XEL, AUY, LDOS, AWK, DG, GM, SBRA, APO, STAG, CPRI, SRC, ZTS, ICLR, IQV, NOMD, CFG, STOR, ASND, SHOP, BLD, TRU, LITE, PFGC, ATKR, ATH, HGV, COLD, CTVA, AOS, AES, ALB, ALNY, AXP, ARW, AGO, AN, TFC, BLL, GOLD, BBBY, BLK, BWA, BDN, BG, CF, LUMN, CERN, CHE, CVX, CHH, CINF, CMA, DB, DVN, DUK, DRE, EMN, EMR, OVV, FNF, FFIN, BEN, HRB, HAL, HSY, IDXX, ITW, IP, IPG, SJM, KEY, KNX, KR, LKQ, MAN, MCK, MTD, MIDD, NTAP, NOC, ODFL, ORI, PCAR, PNC, PPL, PAYX, PXD, PGR, RPM, RDN, WRK, BFS, STX, SJR, SHW, SIRI, SWKS, SHO, NLOK, TSM, TTWO, THO, TRMB, PAG, UHS, UNM, VFC, WAT, WHR, XRX, EBAY, TECK, HBI, CLR, LULU, G, AGNC, TRNO, SSNC, HPP, KMI, HII, VNET, RLJ, MOS, XYL, VAC, HTA, WDAY, VOYA, CDW, ARMK, RARE, NAVI, ARES, SEDG, HPE, MGP, MEDP, VST, PK, HWM, IR, BHF, KOD, UBER, GFL, CARR,
- Sold Out: CB, BGRY, RTX, RACE, CONE, CRI, NXPI, STLA, TEL, TT, ALK, BNL, GH, AER, WEX, KSU, XPO, DCI, SWCH, COR, DAN, LYB, ESTC, RCL, UBS, PDD, ALC, OHI, CHKP, KL, CNHI, ICL, REZI, EQH, VECO, LW, FSV, CYBR, WIX, VER, LOGI, RNR, BTG, QGEN, PPD, MO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Westpac Banking Corp
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,213,107 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.97%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,120,825 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.50%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 75,872 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 69,651 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 415,367 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.88%
Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in ICU Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $247.44, with an estimated average price of $233.71. The stock is now traded at around $219.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: New York Times Co (NYT)
Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in New York Times Co. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.8, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 142,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 110,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)
Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.47 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $61.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 73,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)
Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $28.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 144,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $64.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 55,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 164.61%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $321.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 123,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in Nike Inc by 46.87%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 364,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 84,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 305.24%. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $143.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 94,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 61.91%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $241.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 149,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK)
Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 1260.67%. The purchase prices were between $52.02 and $63.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 175,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12.Sold Out: Berkshire Grey Inc (BGRY)
Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in Berkshire Grey Inc. The sale prices were between $4.28 and $7.32, with an estimated average price of $5.72.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39.Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.Sold Out: Carter's Inc (CRI)
Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $91.39 and $109.69, with an estimated average price of $101.94.
