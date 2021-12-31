InterOcean Capital Group, LLC Buys Caterpillar Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, , First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov

- New Purchases: IPAY, IBB, SLV, NOW, CMDY, TAIL, VEA, VCIT, MCHP, SCHP, SCHG, ROIV, RLGY, SCHD, VBR, VHT, VTEB, VUSB, VV, NTRS, BMY, FUN, SCHW, CMCSA, COP, EW, ITW, KMB, SNAP, O, JPC, EIM, BGY, LULU, AYI, CMG, SLI, SLI,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, AMZN, DIS, CAT, SPYV, JNJ, GLD, HON, PEP, WMT, SBUX, MA, K, XBI, CP, INFO, IWM, CSCO, JPM, AAPL, PNC, PG, QCOM, XLB, XLV, EWU, RSP, XLE, BAC, SO, KMI, BLK, MKC, MSFT, PFE, UPS, PSEP, XLP, DD, XOM, MDLZ, EMXC, COST, GS, PSX, FXF, IEFA, PJAN, CVX, FDX, MCD, PYPL, DIA, DOG, QQQJ, SH, XLF, T, ABT, BDX, CSX, GOOGL, HD, CRM, SYY, V, ABBV, USAC, EUO, FEZ, FXB, IVV, PAUG, POCT, PSQ, QQEW, SCHE, XLI, ACN, ADBE, AXP, AZN, C, KO, CL, EPD, F, GIII, INTC, LOW, MS, TGT, UNP, UNH, WBA, SRNE, PM, GHY, DOW, FNDX, IJH, OEF, SHY, TLT, VDE, XLC, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: IWB, MMM, IEMG, FNOV, GOOG, NVDA, EEM, EJAN, AMD, QQQ, VGT, PMAR, SCHX, SPYG, VTI, TSLA, AVGO, PNFP, VWO, NKE, GE, NFLX, TAP, RHP, DRI, LLY, NEE, SCHA, IWF, PAPR, PJUL, GIS, ETN, DEO, CI, VUG, TFC, FTEC, GILD, LMT, MMP, FB, MAR, MRK, AUY, WFC, GWW, TMO, TSM, ORCL, NOK,
- Sold Out: KSU, BP, IBDM, LAC, SCHZ, ARKK, RNR, LUV, VZ, DAL, CS, BABA, STXB, HOFV, MDY, VIAC, FNCL, BA, IJR, SAN, SRGA, KD, DOYU,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 416,561 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 607,297 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 603,889 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 253,388 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 26,842 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64. The stock is now traded at around $52.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 41,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $131.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Cambria Tail Risk ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.81 and $18.77, with an estimated average price of $18.13. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 34,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $591.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E (CMDY)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $54.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 30.70%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $201.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 76,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 329.77%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 113,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 685.13%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 181,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $34.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 277,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 163,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Lithium Americas Corp (LAC)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lithium Americas Corp. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $40.96, with an estimated average price of $30.13.Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
InterOcean Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.34 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.79.
