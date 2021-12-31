Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Founder Collective GP, LLC Buys Riskified, BuzzFeed Inc

Investment company Founder Collective GP, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Riskified, BuzzFeed Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founder Collective GP, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Founder Collective GP, LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $7 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Founder Collective GP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founder+collective+gp%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Founder Collective GP, LLC
  1. Riskified Ltd (RSKD) - 685,400 shares, 82.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) - 215,445 shares, 17.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Riskified Ltd (RSKD)

Founder Collective GP, LLC initiated holding in Riskified Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.57 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $14.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 82.43%. The holding were 685,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD)

Founder Collective GP, LLC initiated holding in BuzzFeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.57%. The holding were 215,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.



