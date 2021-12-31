qPULA Trading Management LP Buys Apple Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Coterra Energy Inc, HSBC Holdings PLC, ASML Holding NV

New Purchases: AAPL, JBLU, MT, ATVI, AVGO, PFE, MRNA, EWZ, NFLX, UAL, UBER, MPC, USB, KEY, VPL, BMO, CLF, GRUB, ABB, XOM, MCD, PYPL, VIAC, AAL, DG, VDE, AR, TXN, SLF, TYL, TGT, BIDU, MHK, CAT, AWK, EBAY, T, HTA, CNP, DLTR, PEAK, PAYX, MO, CPRT, LULU, PAAS, CAG, INCY, CBOE, XLV, ORI, BABA, CVX, COST, LNG, PG, UNM, KBE, JLL, BUD, TSM, CONE, EA, PSX, UAA, X, FTNT, EQH, CTXS, RJF, INFO, NKLA, ANSS, BAM, CPT, FHN, TRP, LBTYK, NTRS, VRSK, TGNA, SWN, TRIP, STOR, BNTX, VTRS, EWY, AZO, CAH, MAR, AAP, TFC, KT, CUBE, FLT, MLCO, IQ, TAK, ACB, HL, GOTU, AIV, CDEV, RIG, KOS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, ArcelorMittal SA, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Coterra Energy Inc, HSBC Holdings PLC, ASML Holding NV, Adobe Inc, Stellantis NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, qPULA Trading Management LP. As of 2021Q4, qPULA Trading Management LP owns 148 stocks with a total value of $56 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BP PLC (BP) - 51,057 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,520 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,555 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.96% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 3,432 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 212.57% Carnival Corp (CCL) - 53,200 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 219.52%

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 7,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.86 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.67. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 63,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $26.78 and $34.6, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $33.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 24,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $80.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 11,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $600.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 12,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

qPULA Trading Management LP added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 212.57%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $220.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 3,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

qPULA Trading Management LP added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 219.52%. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 53,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

qPULA Trading Management LP added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 215.35%. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $222.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

qPULA Trading Management LP added to a holding in BP PLC by 50.39%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $32.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 51,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

qPULA Trading Management LP added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 130.05%. The purchase prices were between $7.9 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9. The stock is now traded at around $8.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 96,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

qPULA Trading Management LP added to a holding in BlackBerry Ltd by 303.08%. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 58,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82.

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $29.26.

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $17.13 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $19.27.

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.