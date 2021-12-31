Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc Buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, iShares Short T

New Purchases: SJNK, SHYG, ATVI, MTZ, VTIP, IVOL, ARKK, OILK, LMBS, BITO, TDIV, PLD, CSL, AEM, CADE, CADE, META, IYW, IBDO, DEEP, XPEV, BABA, GM, BWXT, FTNT, UDR, PPG, GOLD, CFR, CTAS,

Norfolk, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc owns 509 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 540,359 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 383,105 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 549,916 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 406,070 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 696,193 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10%

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.62 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 623,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 305,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $80.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 146,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $101.57, with an estimated average price of $91.56. The stock is now traded at around $88.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 53,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 50,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 67,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 452.90%. The purchase prices were between $105.51 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $107.22. The stock is now traded at around $104.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 265,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 105.24%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $65.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 538,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.37%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 378,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 153.13%. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12. The stock is now traded at around $105.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 82,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $38.73 and $39.78, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $38.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 698,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.61%. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $21.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 637,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $44.61 and $48.82, with an estimated average price of $47.06.