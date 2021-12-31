Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd Buys Shopify Inc, ProQR Therapeutics NV, Spotify Technology SA, Sells Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, Shaw Communications Inc,

- New Purchases: SHOP, PRQR, SPOT, SE, NET, SNOW, IONS, PLTR, ROKU, ZLAB, ARWR, RBLX, QURE, RPRX, CRWD, ALBO, MRK, RARE, ARGX, AMPL, ESTC, VRTX, AFRM, APLS, NBIX, STNE, ADBE, SQ, IONQ, SIOX, HES, MA, DIS, DXC, ETSY, ALLK, AIG, GWHWS, AMAT, ME, SBUX, C, NOV, PSTH, NEM, ALNY, SLB, XCUR, IPOF, WPM, BHF, NOMD, BKKT, CCCS, KT, GILD, CCJ, BTG, ALAC, AGBA, ESSC,
- Added Positions: GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: TECK, BABA, COIN, GLD,
- Sold Out: SPWH, SJR, LMRK, NUAN, INFO, COHR, PPC, IBM, STMP, CSOD, FLOW, KOR, KOR, SCPL, PPD, MGA, ALK, FOE, BBL, XME, XOP, KLAC, BLI, FIVN, MX, SKYW, VLRS, NFH, COPX, CIZN, MCHI, GPK, HOLI, ARVL, AUPH, MYGN, BATT, CPA, DAL, FINMU, GOL, PSTX, CQQQ, REGI, DNA, GLOP, PPGH, KD, HNRG, ACRX,
For the details of Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/privium+fund+management+%28uk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 31,600 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) - 4,765,659 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 154,600 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 138,746 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 222,435 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $878.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.76%. The holding were 31,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in ProQR Therapeutics NV. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $8.44, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $5.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.72%. The holding were 4,765,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $165.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 154,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $162.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 138,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37. The stock is now traded at around $109.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 222,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $293.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 67,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 69.12%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2787.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 5,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $10.78 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $15.63.Sold Out: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.24.Sold Out: (LMRK)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.22 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $16.37.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16.Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61.Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $248.31 and $268.21, with an estimated average price of $258.28.
Here is the complete portfolio of Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd. Also check out:
1. Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd keeps buying