CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Treace Medical Concepts Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, Cigna Corp, American Water Works Co Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Treace Medical Concepts Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, sells Comcast Corp, Cigna Corp, American Water Works Co Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC owns 1009 stocks with a total value of $48.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cibc+private+wealth+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,713,296 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 12,163,845 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 575,732 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 430,303 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 8,614,458 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.34%

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $14.04, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,899,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 721,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $248.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 98,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39. The stock is now traded at around $227.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 82.15%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,400,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 188.00%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $452.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 464,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Treace Medical Concepts Inc by 69823.78%. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $26, with an estimated average price of $20.45. The stock is now traded at around $20.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,905,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 35.74%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2541.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 139,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 44.06%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $513.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 462,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 78.91%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,990,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $112.65, with an estimated average price of $105.22.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Agora Inc. The sale prices were between $14.79 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 44.31%. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC still held 2,561,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Cigna Corp by 82.41%. The sale prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $231.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC still held 109,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 35.6%. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87. The stock is now traded at around $155.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC still held 745,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 92.06%. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC still held 69,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 74.32%. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $276.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC still held 74,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 73.28%. The sale prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07. The stock is now traded at around $322.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC still held 55,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.