Magnite Expands CTV Business in India With Samsung Ads, Launches Programmatic Offering for AVOD Service Samsung TV Plus

NEW DELHI, India, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite ( MGNI), the largest independent sell side advertising platform, announced today it has been selected by Samsung Ads to power programmatic OTT and CTV inventory for Samsung TV Plus in India. Samsung Ads is the media and advertising division of Samsung Electronics, a leading provider of advanced TV advertising inventory powered by the largest global source of TV data. Magnite is already the SSP of choice for Samsung Ads in the US, EMEA and LATAM.



Samsung TV Plus, which launched in India in March 2021, offers an internet-based TV experience to consumers with instant access to a wide range of exciting and premium content across news, sports, music, movies, entertainment and more. Users in India can now access 45 free live TV channels, including 38 global and 7 Indian channels such as 9XM, FashionTV, Tennis Channel, 9X Jalwa, The Pet Collective, with the channel list growing monthly. Advertisers in India will now have programmatic access to exclusive Samsung connected TV (CTV) inventory on Samsung’s premium ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service.

India’s video market is set to grow to $18 billion by 2026 , according to Media Partners Asia. Buoyed by fast growing economies and falling cost, owning a smart TV will soon become a reality for many and offer advertisers the advantages of the big screen with the targeting and measurement benefits of digital.

Gavin Buxton, Managing Director of Asia at Magnite said: “We are delighted to be Samsung Ads’ key SSP in India, connecting advertisers to premium CTV inventory from one of the largest consumer electronics brands in the world. While India is still a mobile-first market, CTV adoption is on the rise as smart TVs gain popularity and become more accessible to consumers. Advertisers now have a canvas to interact and engage with CTV viewers in a big-screen brand-safe environment.”

Prabhvir Sahmey, Senior Director, India and Southeast Asia at Samsung Ads said: “Connected TV presents a tremendous opportunity for brands to reimagine how TV can be utilised to connect with key audiences. VOD has grown exponentially over the last year and viewers are exploring new ways to consume high quality content. With the recent launch of Samsung TV Plus in India, the service is now available in 14 countries and gives our viewers exclusive access to free high quality curated global & local content. Our ad supported video service gives advertisers a unique opportunity to reach this rapidly growing streaming audience. As we scale Samsung TV Plus inventory, working with a leading SSP like Magnite will help accelerate our expansion plans by making it programmatically available to brands and agencies in India.”

About Samsung Ads

Samsung Ads delivers Advanced TV advertising at scale. Our advertising solutions are built on a unique source of TV data from millions of Smart TVs globally. Brands turn to our managed service and programmatic offerings to achieve incremental reach, compliment linear TV campaigns, manage frequency, find difficult-to-reach audiences and most importantly, measure outcomes. Samsung Ads provides the holistic view connecting linear, OTT, and gaming to help brands see the total advanced TV picture.

Launched in 2015, Samsung Ads has offices in the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, India, Brazil & Mexico and South Korea. Samsung Ads is a division of Samsung Electronics and is the #1 TV manufacturer globally.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite ( MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.