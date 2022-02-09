Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Akastor ASA: Reminder - Invitation to presentation of 4Q 2021 results at 15:00 CET

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 9, 2022

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday 9 February 2022. at 15:00 CET

Presenters:

Akastor - Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO and Øyvind Paaske, CFO

HMH - M.A. «Pete» Miller, Jr., Chairman & CEO and Thomas McGee, CFO

Link to webcast:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220209_3/

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event. The presentation material is available at www.akastor.com.

For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

favicon.png?sn=IO56913&sd=2022-02-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akastor-asa-reminder---invitation-to-presentation-of-4q-2021-results-at-1500-cet-301478437.html

SOURCE Akastor ASA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO56913&Transmission_Id=202202090229PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO56913&DateId=20220209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus