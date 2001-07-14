Will Travel for Pancakes: Complimentary Breakfast Tops List as Most Sought-After Value Travel Amenity

Breakfast reigns supreme when it comes to travel, according to a recent consumer survey conducted by Hilton*, which found that complimentary breakfast is the No. 1 value amenity guests look for when booking a hotel. The survey revealed 73% cite unexpected food costs as a major pain point when on the road, and 40% of Americans have stayed at a hotel just to avoid cooking breakfast altogether.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005226/en/

As Americans gear up for spring and summer travel, select Hilton brands serve up delicious free hot breakfast, so families don’t have to spend up to $50– and 50-minutes when dining out (Photo - Business Wire)

Hilton’s family of brands that offer free hot breakfast provide the value guests seek alongside the choices they crave for their morning travel routine at more than 4,245 locations worldwide. As 60% of Americans are currently planning for spring and summer travel, when staying at Embassy+Suites+by+Hilton, Hampton+by+Hilton, Tru+by+Hilton, Homewood+Suites+by+Hilton and Home2+Suites+by+Hilton, they can rest assured knowing they can enjoy all of their breakfast favorites free – including made-to-order omelets, artisan breakfast sandwiches or fresh-baked waffles, to sizzling sausage or bacon and mouth-watering breakfast potatoes.

The 70% of Americans that revealed that pancakes are their top choice on the road will enjoy Tru’s new signature brand offering, an automatic hands-free pancake machine that magically turns batter into a delicious golden-brown pancake with the wave of your hand. This modern marvel at Tru joins the classic make-your-own Belgian waffle popularized by Hampton.

“Hilton’s brands that offer free hot breakfast allow guests to enjoy breakfast favorites that are oftentimes reserved for special occasions, every time they travel. And, with the added bonus of convenience, it saves guests both time and money, allowing them to make the most of their vacations or time on the road,” said Bill Duncan, global category head, focused service & all suites, Hilton. “Our guests can enjoy a variety of delicious offerings, including healthy options, made with high-quality, fresh ingredients each morning, along with our brands’ thoughtfully-designed accommodations, value-driven amenities and exceptional guest service.”

America’s Breakfast Favorites

When asked if Americans could have one breakfast item for the rest of their lives, respondents said pancakes, followed by toast and waffles – with bacon topping the list as America’s favorite breakfast side. Hilton’s free hot breakfast offers a wide variety of options that suit both buffet-loving families and those with picky eaters. Ninety-one percent of families pay an average of up to $50 on breakfast alone, with 82% reporting they prefer buffets with options to satisfy the entire family.

The Most Important Meal of the Day

Time is of the essence when traveling for those hitting the road or filling their day with adventure. Hilton’s free hot breakfast is accessible right in the hotel, eliminating the need to drive to a restaurant and the lengthy wait for food – among some of the biggest pain points Americans reported for dining out. Plus, hot breakfast in the lobby allows guests to have breakfast the way they like it – whether they prefer to grab a plate and bring it back up to their guest room, or head down to enjoy a morning meal while waiting their turn to shower.

Only 19% of those surveyed say they have time to eat breakfast daily, even though 79% feel more productive after eating it in the morning. With Hilton’s brands that offer complimentary hot breakfast, it’s easier than ever to have a hearty morning meal or grab a quick healthy choice to start your day off right.

Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton are part of Hilton+Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands. For further details on Hilton’s brands that offer free hot breakfast, visit newsroom.hilton.com.

*Hilton commissioned a OnePoll survey of 2,000 Americans from January 3-January 5, 2022.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,600 properties and more than 1 million rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World’s Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton+CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 118 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy. With the free Hilton+Honors+app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005226/en/