Superior Industries to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Superior Industries International, Inc. (“Superior” or the “Company”) ( NYSE:SUP, Financial) announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

A conference call will be held to discuss the financial results on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 8:30 AM ET and will be hosted by Majdi Abulaban, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tim Trenary, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Clemens Denks, Vice President of Treasury.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 888-220-8451 for participants in the U.S./Canada or +1 323-794-2588 for participants outside the U.S./Canada using the required conference ID 8366288. The live conference call can also be accessed by logging into the Company’s website at www.supind.com or by clicking this link: earnings+call+webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the conclusion of the call.

About Superior Industries

Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior’s team collaborates with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high-quality products utilizing the latest lightweighting and finishing technologies. Superior serves the European aftermarket with the brands ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.supind.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005261/en/