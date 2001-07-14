Garmin supports driver health and daily convenience on the road with the Instinct 2 – dēzl Edition smartwatch, designed for professional truck drivers

Garmin® International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the rugged Instinct%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+2+%26ndash%3B+d%26%23275%3Bzl%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Edition, a smartwatch created for professional truck drivers seeking to lead a healthy over-the-road lifestyle. The new smartwatch allows drivers to monitor their health around the clock by tracking heart rate, sleep, stress and more. When truck drivers step out of the cab, they can benefit from purpose-built workouts specifically crafted on the watch to fit their daily routine on the job. What’s more, truckers can now look at their wrists to access member loyalty program information from select trucking plazas and conveniently pay on-the-go by using reward point balances directly from the watch. With a portfolio of trucking and driver wellness features, the Instinct 2 – dēzl Edition encourages a healthy over the-road lifestyle. Check it out here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005063/en/

“With the new Instinct 2 – dēzl Edition smartwatch, truck drivers can take control of their wellness both in and out of the cab, with a watch that’s easy to use and loaded with helpful trucking features,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “The sedentary nature of long hauls can be physically demanding and this watch will promote healthy practices while truck drivers perform their vital daily job functions.”

Welcome to wellness

A truck driver’s health is an important aspect of the trucking industry. This fully loaded smartwatch makes it simple for drivers to access a multitude of health metrics directly from their wrist, including:

View detailed short-break workout tutorials via the d%26%23275%3Bzl+app on a user’s smartphone

on a user’s smartphone All-day monitoring of heart rate 1 , stress levels, hydration and Pulse Ox 2 readings for altitude and sleep monitoring

, stress levels, hydration and Pulse Ox readings for altitude and sleep monitoring Take a break from the job and track daily steps, calories burned, intensity minutes and more

Over-the-road convenience

This easy-to-use smartwatch also introduces a number of ways for professional truck drivers to save time, increase efficiency and ultimately simplify an over-the-road lifestyle:

Built to endure with a rugged, scratch-resistant glass display, a sweat-proof silicone band and an extra-long battery life up to 28 days in smartwatch mode

Use reward point balances and access member loyalty programs from the nation’s top leading travel plazas that include Love’s Travel Stops and Pilot Flying J Travel Centers

Save time with on-screen PrePass ® notifications for upcoming U.S. weigh stations and bypass decisions; requires active PrePass account and use of the dēzl app on a user’s smartphone

notifications for upcoming U.S. weigh stations and bypass decisions; requires active PrePass account and use of the dēzl app on a user’s smartphone Use Garmin Pay™ contactless payments from the smartwatch to breeze through checkout lines at participating+providers

Easily plan for stops along a route using daily break timers with timely notifications

Pairs with any of Garmin’s d%26%23275%3Bzl+OTR+series truck navigators to view break planning timers, health metrics and wellness suggestions, directly on the high-resolution navigation screen and the smartwatch’s display

Available now, the new Instinct 2 – dēzl Edition trucking smartwatch has a suggested retail price of $399.99. To learn more visit garmin.com%2Fdezl.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the automotive industry and become essential to the lives of drivers, commuters and motorists of all types. Committed to designing user-friendly, purpose-built portable navigation solutions that enhance every drive, ride and adventure, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, e-mail [email protected], or follow us at facebook.com%2Fgarmin, twitter.com%2Fgarminnews, instagram.com%2Fgarmin, youtube.com%2Fgarmin or linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fgarmin.

1See Garmin.com%2Fataccuracy+%0A

2This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox not available in all countries.

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Instinct are registered trademarks, and dēzl, Garmin Connect, Garmin Pay, and Connect IQ are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

©HERE. All rights reserved. The PrePass logo is a trademark of the PrePass Safety Alliance. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Garmin is under license.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin’s Form 10-K and the Q3 2021 Form 10-Q can be downloaded from https%3A%2F%2Fwww.garmin.com%2Fen-US%2Finvestors%2Fsec%2F. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005063/en/