Stand out in a crowd with Garmin Instinct 2 Series

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the %3Cb%3EInstinct%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+2+Series%3C%2Fb%3E, its newest addition to the popular Instinct family of purpose-built smartwatches designed with rugged individualists in mind. Built to withstand any element, the technology-driven Instinct 2 Series helps you seize the day with unlimited battery life in certain models, as well as multiple sizes, bold new colors, and Garmin’s full suite of health and wellness features such as VO2 Max and Sleep Score.

“Instinct 2 Series is built to be bold, stand out from the crowd, and help you make the most of every day,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “But there is more than meets the eye with the Instinct 2 Series. It combines adventurous colors with Garmin’s industry-leading wrist-based technology to become more than just a smartwatch – Instinct 2 becomes a trusted tool to help you live life on your terms.”

Designed for Life

In addition to its new vibrant color options, Instinct 2 Series offers a slimmer profile, as well as two sizes – a traditional 45mm bezel and a new Instinct+2S with a smaller 40mm bezel, providing a more comfortable fit for individuals with smaller wrists and women. A new high-resolution, easy-to-read display protected by chemically strengthened, scratch-resistant glass helps customers feel confident knowing they are ready for any challenge. Paying homage to the rugged Instinct and Instinct Solar Series, Instinct 2 remains built to military standard 810 for thermal and shock resistance and is water rated to 100 meters.

Instinct 2 Series breaks from tradition with numerous eye-catching colors like Electric Lime, Poppy and Neo-Tropic, and is available in the Instinct 2 Solar, standard (non-solar), Surf, Tactical and Camo editions. However, the design choices don’t end there. Using Garmin’s Your+Watch%2C+Your+Way technology, individuals can build customized Instinct 2 or 2S Solar versions to represent who they are. Through a variety of bezel and band choices, there are more than 240 different design combinations available.

Instinct 2 Series is compatible with the Garmin Connect IQ™ (CIQ) store2, an all-in-one platform for further personalizing Instinct 2 Series with free downloads of apps, widgets, watch faces, data fields, and more. Health and wellness features like Hydration Tracking, and Connect Leaderboard, and Menstrual Cycle and Pregnancy Tracking are also available to Instinct 2 Series owners through CIQ.

Enduring Battery Life

The Instinct 2 Series brings significant battery life gains to the popular smartwatch family; Instinct 2 provides up to four weeks of continuous use while in smartwatch mode, and – thanks to advancements in solar technology – select Instinct 2 Solar models offer unlimited battery life1 in smartwatch mode, setting a new battery life standard for Garmin.

Stay Healthy While Staying Connected

Instinct 2 now delivers Garmin’s full suite of wellness features including Sleep Score and Advanced Sleep Monitoring, and a new Health Monitoring activity which allows users to record key health metrics, such as Body Battery™, stress, and heart rate in a single view. Fitness enthusiasts will be motivated knowing their Instinct 2 Series now includes VO2 Max, Fitness Age, Training Status/Load/Effect, Recovery Time, HIIT Workouts, and Daily Suggested Workout.

Instinct 2 Series watches come preloaded with sports apps and activities to support your passion, including a new Multisport activity that allows users to transition between activities and continue to view their total time and distance. Family and friends can follow along with the user’s activities through text messaging, and loved ones can even be notified in the event of an emergency, thanks to Instinct 2’s Incident+Detection+feature. When Instinct 2 is paired to Garmin Connect™ Mobile and an incident is detected, Garmin Connect Mobile can send a message with the user’s name and location (if available) to their emergency contacts2.

To help individuals streamline daily activities, Instinct 2 Solar models now include Garmin+Pay™ for payments on the go. With a tap of their watch to compatible payment systems, users can check out quickly and move on to their next adventure.

Purpose-Built Editions

For individuals who want to take their passion to the next level, the Instinct 2 Series provides three purpose-built editions with dedicated features:

Surf Editions: Dedicated watersports activities such as surf, windsurfing and kiteboarding, as well as a tides widget, keep users up to date on ocean conditions. Users can keep track of their activities and review them later through Surfline+Sessions™ compatibility. Named after famous surf breaks, Surf editions are available in Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S with or without solar

Dedicated watersports activities such as surf, windsurfing and kiteboarding, as well as a tides widget, keep users up to date on ocean conditions. Users can keep track of their activities and review them later through Surfline+Sessions™ compatibility. Named after famous surf breaks, Surf editions are available in Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S with or without solar Tactical Editions: Popular with military personnel, the Instinct 2 Solar - Tactical Edition adds dedicated tactical features such as a Kill Switch, Stealth Mode, Night Vision Goggle Compatibility, Dual Format Position Coordinates, and Jumpmaster Activity mode. Available in Coyote Tan or Black.

Popular with military personnel, the Instinct 2 Solar - Tactical Edition adds dedicated tactical features such as a Kill Switch, Stealth Mode, Night Vision Goggle Compatibility, Dual Format Position Coordinates, and Jumpmaster Activity mode. Available in Coyote Tan or Black. Camo Editions: Graphite and Mist Camo patterns let individuals blend in or stand out depending on their location, be it the concrete jungle or actual jungle.

Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S represent Garmin’s continued innovation of smartwatch technology and are available now with a starting suggested retail price of $349.99. Instinct 2 Series Your Watch, Your Way customization available shortly. To learn more, visit garmin.com%2Foutdoor.

1 Unlimited battery life available only on 45mm Instinct 2 Solar models in smartwatch mode. All battery life numbers assume 3 hours per day outside in 50,000 lux conditions

2 When paired with a compatible+smartphone. For safety and tracking features requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com%2Fsafety.

