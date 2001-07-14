Magellan Aerospace to Provide Satellite Avionics Subsystems for CHORUS, MDA's Next Generation Commercial Earth Observation Mission

Magellan Aerospace Corporation (“Magellan”) announced today a contract award from MDA Ltd. (“MDA”) to provide spacecraft avionics for their next Earth observation mission named CHORUS. The new spacecraft builds on MDA’s RADARSAT heritage and will continue the work of RADARSAT-2, which remains operational serving its worldwide customer base. The avionics subsystems for CHORUS will be developed at Magellan’s Winnipeg facility, home of western Canada’s Advanced Satellite Integration Facility.

Magellan has expertise in the development of satellites buses and spacecraft avionics. In 2019, Magellan delivered three satellite buses for the Canadian Space Agency’s RADARSAT Constellation Mission under subcontract from MDA. These satellites, launched into orbit in June 2019, combine the Magellan satellite buses and the MDA C-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload.

For MDA’s CHORUS mission, Magellan will be responsible for the design, manufacture, test, and delivery of the bus avionics system for the C-band SAR satellite. The bus avionics include the satellite bus power control and distribution, communications, attitude control, orbit determination, and on-board telemetry data collection. Key avionics deliverables include Magellan's Power Control Unit and Command and Data Handling Unit.

Mr. Phillip C. Underwood, Magellan’s President and CEO said, “Magellan’s Winnipeg facility has a legacy for quality space systems that began in 1959 with the first Black Brant rocket launch and has grown to include five spacecraft currently orbiting Earth that are meeting or exceeding operational requirements. Magellan is pleased to contribute to MDA’s CHORUS mission that will provide valuable synthetic aperture radar data to customers around the globe.”

About Magellan Aerospace Corporation

Magellan Aerospace Corporation is a global aerospace company that provides complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defence and space agencies worldwide.

Magellan designs and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure assemblies and components for aerospace markets, advanced proprietary products for military and space markets, and provides engine and component repair and overhaul services worldwide. Magellan is a public company whose shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MAL), with operating units throughout North America, Europe, and India.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. When used herein, words such as "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "believe", and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Corporation in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Corporation believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Corporation's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Corporation's Annual Information Form (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Corporation's forward-looking statements. The Corporation has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

