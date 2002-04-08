Immunovant to Present at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. ( IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pete Salzmann, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, taking place February 14 - 18, 2022.



11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 Time: 11:20am Eastern Time Webcast: The presentation will be available via webcast and can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, located at www.immunovant.com

About Immunovant, Inc.



Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant is developing batoclimab, formerly referred to as IMVT-1401, a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody, as a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of autoimmune diseases mediated by pathogenic IgG antibodies.

