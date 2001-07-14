Thomas Clarke, Proven Minefinder for Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE: HM; OTCQB: HWKRF; FSE: 966) (“Hawkmoon” or the “Company”) thanks Mr. Thomas Clarke, VP of Exploration for his ongoing efforts. Without a talented geologist like Tom, Hawkmoon Resources could not exist. Mr. Clarke’s recent discovery at hole HMW 21-28 of 83.6 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold has provided the Company an exciting starting point for up-and-coming drill programs in 2022.

Thomas Clarke, Vice President of Exploration at Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tom, a true explorationist who instead of only working and drilling within the known zones of the Wilson project, chose to explore 50 metres south of all previously known gold mineralization at Midrim and was rewarded with a new discovery. As a result, Hawkmoon has received the highest gold grade on the Wilson property for Hawkmoon’s 2021 drill program.

Mr. Clarke has had previous success in Quebec. While a Director of Bonterra Resources (TSX.V: BTR), he coordinated all exploration which led to the definition of the first NI 43-101 compliant gold resource on the Gladiator deposit by Snowden. Today, the Gladiator deposit has been expanded to having indicated resources of 1,413,000 t @ 8.61 g/t for 391,000 oz. Au and inferred resources are 4,174,000 t @ 7.37 g/t for 989,000 oz. Au1.

Mr. Clarke is an entrepreneur and professionally registered geologist who holds a Master of Science degree from the University of the Witwatersrand, which he obtained while studying as an international student in Johannesburg, South Africa. He has worked on gold, platinum group metals, copper and energy projects. Mr. Clarke has 18 years of experience as a successful geologist and has been a Director of public companies continually since May of 2010.

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its three Quebec gold projects. Two of these projects are located in one of the world’s largest gold endowed areas, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Both these gold projects are accessed by government-maintained roads and are in close proximity to each other east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. The third project is situated in the Belleterre Gold Camp southwest of Val-d’Or.

For more information, review the Company’s filings available at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat. Mr. Clarke is a “Qualified Person” under NI 43-101 and is a Director and the Vice President Exploration of Hawkmoon.

HAWKMOON RESOURCES CORP.,

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Branden Haynes"

Branden Haynes, Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word “expected”, “projected”, “pursuing”, “plans” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding drill targets for the follow up drill program this summer. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

1 https%3A%2F%2Fbtrgold.com%2Fprojects%2Fgladiator-deposit%2F

