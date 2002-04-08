C-Bond Systems Enters into New Independent Sales Representative Agreements for C-Bond nanoShield

HOUSTON, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) ( CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that it has entered into multiple new independent sales representative agreements for C-Bond nanoShield primarily targeting the heavy-duty fleet market. Through these relationships and others, the Company will also initiate several trucking fleet evaluations of C-Bond nanoShield to assess its impact on reduced windshield repair and replacement and vehicle downtime.



The new representatives include RPS Heavy Duty, Sherman-Pearson Company, Schnair Sales & Service, and GPM – Enterprises, LLC.

Patented C-Bond nanoShield protects and strengthens windshields by penetrating the glass surface and repairing the inherent microscopic flaws and defects in the glass that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. The product is sprayed directly onto a windshield and then wiped off using a squeegee. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days.

C-Bond nanoShield is tested and validated to strengthen glass through a patented nanotechnology emulsion that increases impact resistance. It also includes a hydrophobic component that repels water to help improve driver visibility and reaction time in wet weather conditions.

“With these new sales representative agreements with industry veterans, we continue to expand the sales channel for C-Bond nanoShield,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “We believe that heavy-duty fleets are an ideal customer for C-Bond nanoShield due to the number of hours the trucks are on the road, the impact of lost dollars due to windshield repair and replacement and vehicle downtime, and the constant need for driver safety.”

RPS Heavy Duty sells parts, supplies, and accessories to more than 1,000 fleets throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, from Metro NYC to the Carolinas, Eastern Pennsylvania, and parts of West Virginia.

Sherman-Pearson Company was founded in 1977 and has developed into a multi-market channel, independent manufacturer’s representative with dedicated sales professionals in Automotive, Performance, Heavy Duty, Paint Body & Equipment and MRO/Industrial.

Schnair Sales & Service sells to all segments of the automotive aftermarket; traditional, 2 and 3 step distribution, tool and equipment, PBE, heavy duty, high performance and retail.

GPM – Enterprises, LLC is an independent representative who sells fleet supplies to heavy duty and other delivery truck fleets, as well as the retail market.

About C-Bond

Forward-Looking Statements

