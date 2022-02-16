Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Present at SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that it will present during the SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference taking place virtually February 14-18, 2022.

Details:

February 16, 2022

4:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 p.m. PT

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare diseases. Mirum’s approved medication is LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution which is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome one year of age and older.

Mirum’s late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for debilitating liver diseases affecting children and adults. Maralixibat (LIVMARLI), an oral ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor, is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for pediatric liver diseases and includes the MARCH Phase 3 study for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and the EMBARK Phase 2b study for patients with biliary atresia. In addition, Mirum has an expanded+access+program open in Canada, Australia, the UK and several countries in Europe for eligible patients with Alagille syndrome.

Mirum has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for maralixibat for the treatment of cholestatic liver disease in patients with Alagille syndrome.

Mirum’s second investigational treatment, volixibat, also an oral IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in three potentially registrational studies including the OHANA Phase 2b study for pregnant women with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, VISTAS Phase 2b study for adults with primary sclerosing cholangitis, and the VANTAGE Phase 2b study for primary biliary cholangitis.

