89bio to Participate in the SVB Leerink 11ᵗʰ Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. ( ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that Company’s Management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.



The presentation will be available through the SVB Leerink conference portal and an archived webcast will also be accessible in the investor section of 89bio’s website.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pegozafermin, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. Pegozafermin is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit www.89bio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Martins

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Peter Duckler

773-343-3069

[email protected]



