LPL Financial Advisors Named to 2022 Forbes Top Women Advisor Lists

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC ( LPLA, Financial) congratulates the 26 LPL-affiliated advisors who have been recognized on the 2022 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors and Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State lists. These reports identify U.S.-based female financial advisors who are leading the way in offering financial advice and best practices to their clients, according to Forbes.



The following women have been recognized as both Top 100 Women Wealth Advisors and Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State:

Laila Pence, Pence Wealth Management, Newport Beach, Calif.

Kay Lynn Mayhue, Merit Financial Advisors, Alpharetta, Ga.

Susan Kaplan, Kaplan Financial Services, Newton, Mass.

Deborah Danielson, Danielson Financial Group, Las Vegas

Twenty-two advisors have been named to the Best-in-State list:

Sandra Cho, Pointwealth Capital Management, Encino, Calif.

Loreen Gilbert, WealthWise Financial Services, Irvine, Calif.

Kristina Kuprina, Sequoia Wealth Advisors & Investment Management, San Jose, Calif.

Anh Tran, SageMint Wealth, Orange, Calif.

Lori Price, Price Financial Group, Wilton, Conn.

Joan Valenti, LPL Financial, Farmington, Conn.

Karen Lee, Karen Lee and Associates, Atlanta

Judy VanArsdale, Lakeview Wealth Management, Deer Park, Ill.

Gina Bolvin Bernarduci, Bolvin Wealth, Boston

Deborah Goodman, Goodman Advisory Group, Needham, Mass.

Lisa Guzek Montagne, LGM Wealth Management, Bloomington, Minn.

Barbara Ginty, Independent Financial Services, Kingston, N.Y.

Mackenzie Marshall, LPL Financial, Hudson, Ohio

Amy Valentine, Planned Financial Services, Brecksville, Ohio

Yuanyuan Yang, Planned Financial Services, Cleveland

Julia Carlson, Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group, Newport, Ore.

Kristy Motta, Consolidated Financial Management, Beaverton, Ore.

Lisa Bodine, Penn Wealth Planning, New Hope, Pa.

Leslie Williams, First Financial Networks, Inc., Exton, Pa.

Susan Wilkinson, Wilkinson Wealth Management LLC, Charlottesville, Va.

Sarah Carlson, Fulcrum Financial Group, Spokane, Wash.

Lori Watt, IAG Wealth Partners, Waukesha, Wis.

“On behalf of the LPL team, I congratulate each of these women for successfully leveraging the independent platform to grow their careers and empower clients throughout the country in pursuit of their financial goals,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “Women are an essential part of the evolving advisor marketplace, and we are committed to ensuring they have the resources, capabilities and insights to effectively serve the personalized needs of their clients and grow successful businesses. We wish each of the Forbes honorees continued success, and value their ongoing input and feedback so we can continue to grow value in their LPL relationship.”

Forbes’ annual lists are compiled with insights from SHOOK Research. Advisors are selected based on quantitative and qualitative data, and are assessed on a variety of criteria, including in-person interviews, years of experience, compliance records and assets under management**.

See the full 2022 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors list here. The Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list can be accessed here.

About LPL Financial:

LPL Financial ( LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve,* supporting nearly 20,000 financial advisors, and approximately 800 institution-based investment programs and 500 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 Company as of June 2021. LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

**The Forbes ranking of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors and Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/ SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

LPL Financial, Forbes, SHOOK Research and the advisor firms listed are separate entities.

This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of this advisor’s future performance. Neither LPL Financial nor the advisors pay a fee to Forbes in exchange for inclusion in the Top Women Wealth Advisors list.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc