Knightscope Secures Contract to Serve Atlanta Non-Profit

Knightscope%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that an Atlanta non-profit organization will soon be using a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to patrol its downtown offices. This organization serves aging people - the fastest growing population in the US - to help them keep up with daily tasks and combat isolation and loneliness while preserving their health, security and ability to live independently. Knightscope will play a key role in keeping the client location secure against criminal mischief and vehicle break-ins, warding off trespassers and providing a more cost-effective physical security presence, allowing them to focus on their stated mission.

