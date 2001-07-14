Blade Partners with Los Angeles Rams to Provide Helicopter Services in Downtown Los Angeles During the Week Leading Up to the Game on Sunday

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE, “Blade” or the “Company”), a technology-powered global air mobility platform, announced today that it is partnering with the Los Angeles Rams (the “Rams”) to provide helicopter services to invited guests across the Los Angeles skyline and Stadium throughout the week. Guests will depart directly from the rooftop of the Rams’ hospitality headquarters at Penthouse 56 hosted by Los Angeles Rams and SoFi in downtown Los Angeles, where the Rams will be hosting special events this week.

As part of the partnership, Blade will also offer helicopter charter services to bypass Los Angeles gridlock between Los Angeles area airports such as Santa Monica, Van Nuys and Orange County and the rooftop helipad at the Rams’ hospitality headquarters in downtown Los Angeles, where Blade will also construct an exclusive passenger lounge for Blade and Rams’ guests.

“We partnered with Blade to elevate the experience for our guests at Penthouse 56 and give visitors an opportunity to take in the best views of this incredible region we call home,” said Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jen Prince. “During this historic week for the Los Angeles Rams and for Los Angeles, we are thrilled to offer our guests this unparalleled opportunity they can only get at the Rams House.”

“Blade’s services will serve as a key solution to congested ingress and egress at the world’s biggest sports and entertainment destinations in cities across the globe,” added Melissa Tomkiel, Blade’s President. “Our partnership with the Rams this week will allow Blade to showcase our operational excellence and unique capabilities on the biggest stage as we continue to move more people in and out of city centers and grow our service offerings in Los Angeles and throughout the country.”

About Blade

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing ground congestion by providing cost-effective transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the Company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft for its passenger routes and is also one of the largest air medical transporters of human organs for transplant in the world. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

For more information, visit www.blade.com.

About the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles’ original professional sports team – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered three World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA.

For more information, visit www.therams.com and follow the Rams’ social media channels.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by the use of words such as “will”, “believe”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, and “future” and other similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, include statements concerning Blade’s intentions as well as its future operations, performance and service offerings. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events and actual results may differ materially from the results predicted.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include factors can be found in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, Blade undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in expectations, future events or otherwise.

