Deepspatial Inc. Enters Public Education Sector to Assist State Government in Providing Higher Quality Education for Students

Deepspatial Inc. (CSE:DSAI) (OTCQB:DSAIF) (“Deepspatial” or the “Company”), an outcome based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Government of India Educational Program under the Ministry of Education in one of the States with the outcome of improving the quality and access to education while enabling schools to better prepare students for rewarding career paths.

India’s improved education system is often cited as one of the main contributors to its economic development. While enrolment in higher education has increased steadily over the past decade, there remains a significant challenge with secondary and tertiary education in Rural and Semi Urban areas of the developing world. The global elementary and secondary schools market size is expected to grow from $1343.61 billion in 2021 to $1488.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%.1 This represents a vast consumer base and business opportunity in the education sector.

Deepspatial will be working closely with the officials of the flagship program under the Ministry of Education to identify key areas of opportunity for improving access to education and ensure students are prepared for higher education from the State. Throughout the discovery process, Deepspatial may provide additional services if deemed suitable and valuable to the underlying outcomes, which may lead to further commercial contracts.

“Marking our entry into the education sector in India is an important milestone for Deepspatial. More importantly, the socio-economic impact we hope to have on the students, its citizens and the future generations is what excites us most. By bringing our Geospatial AI solutions to the education sector, we’ll be the first company of our nature to do so. Furthermore, the solutions, Deepspatial will be providing are addressing an unmet need in education which on a global scale positions Deepspatial for significant growth, bringing long-term value for our shareholders,” said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, CEO of Deepspatial.

Dr. Kushwah appeared on Proactive Media for an interview accompanying this press release:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DqgvAZ8wjMxs

1 https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thebusinessresearchcompany.com%2Freport%2Felementary-and-secondary-schools-global-market-report

About Deepspatial Inc.

Deepspatial is an outcome based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI. From finding the most efficient supply chain routes to knowing where to develop next, Deepspatial’s AI-driven platform enables its clients to visualize what’s going on, predict what’s coming, analyze data, and optimize processes to make smarter decisions for a better future. For more information, visit www.Deepspatial.ai and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Caution regarding Forward Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005115/en/