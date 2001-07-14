CCC Acquires Insurtech Safekeep

CCC+Intelligent+Solutions+%28CCC%29, a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, announces it has acquired Safekeep, an AI leader in subrogation claims management technology. Safekeep is an enterprise platform that leverages AI to speed and improve subrogation management across auto, property, workers' comp, and other insurance lines of business. The acquisition of Safekeep is a natural next step in CCC's vision to deliver end-to-end straight-through claims processing.

The acquisition of Safekeep extends CCC's AI-powered claims software to include subrogation management, a critical function in achieving claims resolution, and now part of CCC’s completely digital, AI-enabled, end-to-end claims solutions. Safekeep solutions are available to any insurer, including the more than 300 leading carriers already active on the CCC Cloud. Subrogation protects consumers and insurers from paying for losses where the insured is deemed not at fault or only partially at fault.

“Subrogation is a largely manual, time-intensive process impacting every insurer across every line of business,” said Marc Fredman, chief strategy officer, CCC. “Our insurance customers have been asking for an intelligent way to automate the subrogation process, which accounts for billions of dollars in administrative costs annually. Jeff and the Safekeep team have built a comprehensive platform, making it a highly celebrated insurtech. The team and technology are a wonderful complement to the work we’re doing at CCC to bring straight-through processing across every facet of the claims experience.”

Safekeep applies a combination of machine-learning, natural language processing, rules, and predictive models to score and prioritize claims for more efficient subrogation management. The Safekeep technology also digitally packages documents and automates workflows, removing manual touch points to accelerate and improve subrogation outcomes.

“Our team of insurance experts, data scientists, engineers, and designers has reimagined what’s possible in insurance subrogation management,” said Jeff To, founder and CEO of Safekeep. “The vision of Safekeep aligns directly with CCC to support the digital transformation of the P&C insurance economy to improve the experiences of our clients and the experiences they deliver to their customers.”

Safekeep, Inc. is a Top 10 Insurtech Insights Future50 company, a Global Gold Winner in the Zurich Innovation Championship, a Global Silver Winner of the Efma-Accenture Innovation in Insurance Award and was Voted #1 by Plug and Play Tech's insurer sponsors. The award-winning AI and enterprise platform leader, Safekeep is digitizing subrogation across P&C insurance lines.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

