Aura Biosciences to Participate at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel class of virus-like drug conjugate (VDC) therapies for multiple oncology indications, today announced that Elisabet de los Pinos, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Aura, will participate in a fireside chat at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare conference taking place on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Investors & Media” page under the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.aurabiosciences.com%2Fevents-and-presentations, where a replay of the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing virus-like drug conjugates (VDCs), a novel class of therapies, for the treatment of multiple oncology indications. Aura’s lead VDC candidate, AU-011 (belzupacap sarotalocan), consists of a virus-like particle conjugated with an anti-cancer agent. AU-011 selectively targets and destroys cancer cells and activates the immune system with the potential to create long-lasting anti-tumor immunity. AU-011 is currently in development for ocular cancers, with an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating first-line treatment of choroidal melanoma, a vision- and life-threatening form of eye cancer where standard of care with radiotherapy leaves patients with severe comorbidities, including major vision loss. Aura plans to develop AU-011 across its ocular oncology franchise including for the treatment of patients with choroidal metastases. In addition, leveraging Aura’s technology platform, Aura is developing AU-011 more broadly across multiple cancers, starting with a planned Phase 1a clinical trial in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Aura is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

