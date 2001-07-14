NextGen Healthcare to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Investor Conferences

NextGen+Healthcare%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that management will participate in the upcoming virtual investor conferences:

The SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference with a fireside chat presentation scheduled to begin on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time, and

The KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Forum with a fireside chat presentation scheduled on March 23.

A recording of the events will be available at investor.nextgen.com and will be archived for 90 days.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

