Prudential Financial, Inc. to Participate in Bank of America 2022 Virtual Insurance Conference; Live Webcast Available

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) will participate in the Bank of America 2022 Virtual Insurance Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. On that day at approximately 3:25 p.m. ET, Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat.

Interested parties may listen to the presentation through a live audio webcast on Prudential Financial’s Investor Relations website at investor.prudential.com. Please log on at least 15 minutes early to register and download and install any necessary software.

A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website through March 2, 2022.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE%3A+PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

