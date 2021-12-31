Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Buys Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Roblox Corp, Sells Airbnb Inc, Lyft Inc
- New Purchases: DFAI, DFAE, RBLX, MSFT, FB, SCHW, TSM,
- Added Positions: AVUS, REET, AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN, HD, TSLA, VT, COST, CRM, V, GOOG, CSX, CSCO, NSC, BOND,
- Reduced Positions: ABNB, AVDE, AVEM, SUMO, LYFT, BRK.B, SPY, JNJ, EB,
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 2,125,783 shares, 21.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
- Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) - 696,842 shares, 19.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20%
- Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) - 809,101 shares, 17.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.59%
- Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) - 324,727 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.03%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 81,858 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio.
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 432,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE)
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $27.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 284,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $64.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 28,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $304.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $220.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $94.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global REIT ETF by 103.17%. The purchase prices were between $27.32 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $28.99. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 81,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 35.42%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 128.87%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2787.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 325 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 114.08%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3228.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 152 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 38.30%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. reduced to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 42.72%. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $162.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.57%. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. still held 76,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. reduced to a holding in Lyft Inc by 23.41%. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. still held 6,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.
