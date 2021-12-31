Tiedemann Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Confluent Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF
- New Purchases: CFLT, STEM, CP, ESGV, QUAL, GXF, VSGX, KBE, AMGN, FDX, BBEU,
- Added Positions: VEA, IJH, VMBS, VWO, QQQ, ITOT, XOM, XLE, SDY, VZ, VOO, IWD, NUMG, EMLP, IJK, SWAN, IWM, SRLN, EWL, ONEM, NVDA, PYPL, ESGD, SFIX, TWTR, IQLT, GUNR, ESGE, BNDX, TPX, WISH, VOX, GE, XBI, FTK,
- Reduced Positions: SPMD, SPY, LBRDK, VNQ, IAU, CRBN, VTI, CRM, ACWI, IWB, QCOM, IWV, BNL, CME, LSXMA, VO, GS, AOM, UBER, IWF, IJR, IWO, EFA, AAPL, JD, AMZN, VGSH, VXUS, FB, IGT, MSFT, ADP, BMY, CMCSA, SCHX, IWR, GLD, FNDX, PFE, PEN, INTC, XLF, T, BABA, BP, PSX, COP, DEO, KMI, ETN, CCB, TSM, JNJ, MDLZ, IVW, MRK, ABBV, CHTR, WMB, ESGU, EFV, NVO,
- Sold Out: KSU, CLDR, KBWB, EWG, NAC, BRX, SGFY, NORW, CSX, IEMG, MS, TWOU, PTON, YUMC, VCIT, EEMA, ONTF, OPEN, AXP, DISCK, LBTYA, EHC, VIAC, BA,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 6,702,683 shares, 16.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 943,657 shares, 13.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,645,206 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 464,169 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94%
- First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP) - 3,649,194 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 425,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stem Inc (STEM)
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $11.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 238,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (GXF)
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.72 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.275200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 813.95%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 1,150,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 416.40%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 130,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 355.12%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 134,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 171.01%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $359.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 46,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 143.22%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 169,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 28.56%. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 80,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.Sold Out: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $64.94 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $69.56.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $32.91.Sold Out: Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.07 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.43.Sold Out: Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.25 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $24.03.Reduced: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 51.09%. The sale prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24. The stock is now traded at around $152.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Tiedemann Advisors, Llc still held 39,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 24.08%. The sale prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $104.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Tiedemann Advisors, Llc still held 199,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 40.17%. The sale prices were between $161.97 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $170.54. The stock is now traded at around $166.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Tiedemann Advisors, Llc still held 53,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 67.48%. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $217.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Tiedemann Advisors, Llc still held 6,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.
