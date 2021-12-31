Tiedemann Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Confluent Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

New Purchases: CFLT, STEM, CP, ESGV, QUAL, GXF, VSGX, KBE, AMGN, FDX, BBEU,

CFLT, STEM, CP, ESGV, QUAL, GXF, VSGX, KBE, AMGN, FDX, BBEU, Added Positions: VEA, IJH, VMBS, VWO, QQQ, ITOT, XOM, XLE, SDY, VZ, VOO, IWD, NUMG, EMLP, IJK, SWAN, IWM, SRLN, EWL, ONEM, NVDA, PYPL, ESGD, SFIX, TWTR, IQLT, GUNR, ESGE, BNDX, TPX, WISH, VOX, GE, XBI, FTK,

VEA, IJH, VMBS, VWO, QQQ, ITOT, XOM, XLE, SDY, VZ, VOO, IWD, NUMG, EMLP, IJK, SWAN, IWM, SRLN, EWL, ONEM, NVDA, PYPL, ESGD, SFIX, TWTR, IQLT, GUNR, ESGE, BNDX, TPX, WISH, VOX, GE, XBI, FTK, Reduced Positions: SPMD, SPY, LBRDK, VNQ, IAU, CRBN, VTI, CRM, ACWI, IWB, QCOM, IWV, BNL, CME, LSXMA, VO, GS, AOM, UBER, IWF, IJR, IWO, EFA, AAPL, JD, AMZN, VGSH, VXUS, FB, IGT, MSFT, ADP, BMY, CMCSA, SCHX, IWR, GLD, FNDX, PFE, PEN, INTC, XLF, T, BABA, BP, PSX, COP, DEO, KMI, ETN, CCB, TSM, JNJ, MDLZ, IVW, MRK, ABBV, CHTR, WMB, ESGU, EFV, NVO,

SPMD, SPY, LBRDK, VNQ, IAU, CRBN, VTI, CRM, ACWI, IWB, QCOM, IWV, BNL, CME, LSXMA, VO, GS, AOM, UBER, IWF, IJR, IWO, EFA, AAPL, JD, AMZN, VGSH, VXUS, FB, IGT, MSFT, ADP, BMY, CMCSA, SCHX, IWR, GLD, FNDX, PFE, PEN, INTC, XLF, T, BABA, BP, PSX, COP, DEO, KMI, ETN, CCB, TSM, JNJ, MDLZ, IVW, MRK, ABBV, CHTR, WMB, ESGU, EFV, NVO, Sold Out: KSU, CLDR, KBWB, EWG, NAC, BRX, SGFY, NORW, CSX, IEMG, MS, TWOU, PTON, YUMC, VCIT, EEMA, ONTF, OPEN, AXP, DISCK, LBTYA, EHC, VIAC, BA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Confluent Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiedemann Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Tiedemann Advisors, Llc owns 278 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 6,702,683 shares, 16.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 943,657 shares, 13.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,645,206 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 464,169 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94% First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP) - 3,649,194 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 425,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $11.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 238,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.72 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.275200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 813.95%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 1,150,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 416.40%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 130,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 355.12%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 134,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 171.01%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $359.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 46,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 143.22%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 169,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 28.56%. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 80,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $64.94 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $69.56.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $32.91.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.07 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.43.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.25 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $24.03.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 51.09%. The sale prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24. The stock is now traded at around $152.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Tiedemann Advisors, Llc still held 39,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 24.08%. The sale prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $104.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Tiedemann Advisors, Llc still held 199,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 40.17%. The sale prices were between $161.97 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $170.54. The stock is now traded at around $166.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Tiedemann Advisors, Llc still held 53,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 67.48%. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $217.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Tiedemann Advisors, Llc still held 6,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.