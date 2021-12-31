Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Thrive Capital Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, Sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, CVS Health Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Thrive Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, CVS Health Corp, PepsiCo Inc, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thrive Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Thrive Capital Management, LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Thrive Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thrive+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Thrive Capital Management, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 187,714 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.67%
  2. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 220,289 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.07%
  3. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 350,576 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.10%
  4. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM) - 190,477 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.90%
  5. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 154,341 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.38%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $278.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 6,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $247 and $278.8, with an estimated average price of $267.21. The stock is now traded at around $264.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 6,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $60.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 23,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 28,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $131.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 9,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The purchase prices were between $251.6 and $291.68, with an estimated average price of $272.85. The stock is now traded at around $277.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 4,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 53.67%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 187,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 50.10%. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 350,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 51.90%. The purchase prices were between $44.25 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 190,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 44.38%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 154,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.07%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 220,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 52.42%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 164,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $151.01 and $167.53, with an estimated average price of $159.52.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Thrive Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Thrive Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Thrive Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Thrive Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Thrive Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus