Thrive Capital Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, Sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, CVS Health Corp

SMH, IYT, IHI, CIBR, IBB, IHF, PAVE, IJK, IWF, IGV, ESGU, IUSB, TIP, FALN, WST, EUSB, BSY, IJR, IGSB, PFE, XOM, Added Positions: SPYG, GOVT, AOM, DGRO, SHYG, IQLT, LGLV, AOK, SPSB, DWM, QTEC, MDYG, ACWI, ICLN, HDV, DVY, EFG, EFV, IVV, AMZN, SPYV, VOO, V,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, CVS Health Corp, PepsiCo Inc, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thrive Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Thrive Capital Management, LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 187,714 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.67% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 220,289 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.07% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 350,576 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.10% iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM) - 190,477 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.90% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 154,341 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.38%

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $278.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 6,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $247 and $278.8, with an estimated average price of $267.21. The stock is now traded at around $264.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 6,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $60.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 23,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 28,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $131.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 9,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The purchase prices were between $251.6 and $291.68, with an estimated average price of $272.85. The stock is now traded at around $277.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 4,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 53.67%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 187,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 50.10%. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 350,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 51.90%. The purchase prices were between $44.25 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 190,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 44.38%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 154,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.07%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 220,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 52.42%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 164,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $151.01 and $167.53, with an estimated average price of $159.52.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.