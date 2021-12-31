Nuance Investments, Llc Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Universal Health Services Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells ICU Medical Inc, Sanderson Farms Inc, Chubb

New Purchases: BDXB.PFD, IJJ, LMT,

Leawood, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Universal Health Services Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, GCP Applied Technologies Inc, sells ICU Medical Inc, Sanderson Farms Inc, Chubb, MetLife Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nuance Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Nuance Investments, Llc owns 54 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) - 2,552,380 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12% Equity Commonwealth (EQC) - 13,757,319 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94% Baxter International Inc (BAX) - 4,084,218 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45% Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN) - 9,890,006 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 2,335,822 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.55%

Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $50.21 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 4,051,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $107.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $396.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Universal Health Services Inc by 150.59%. The purchase prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38. The stock is now traded at around $132.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 1,750,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 45.55%. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 2,335,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 55.48%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $119.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 2,014,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc by 421.97%. The purchase prices were between $20.83 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 3,525,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Clorox Co by 250.75%. The purchase prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8. The stock is now traded at around $143.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 351,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Avista Corp by 25.86%. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.25. The stock is now traded at around $44.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,632,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nuance Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $66.83 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.26.

Nuance Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45.

Nuance Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09.

Nuance Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.