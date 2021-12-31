Peterson Wealth Management Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Roblox Corp, InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: SCHP, RBLX, VTEB, SPYD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Roblox Corp, InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, sells SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peterson Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Peterson Wealth Management owns 59 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 26,370 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,636 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51% SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) - 278,449 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 41,605 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 51,746 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.01%

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 66,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $64.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 20,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $24.03, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 185,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 27.08%. The purchase prices were between $41.56 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $42.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 54,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peterson Wealth Management sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.75 and $59.87, with an estimated average price of $59.8.

Peterson Wealth Management sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Peterson Wealth Management sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.