Arq Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Republic Services Inc, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Sells First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

New Purchases: RSG, IJT,

RSG, IJT, Added Positions: EMGF, SPY, IWF, KOMP, FPE, IJH, CHY, VYMI, PG, IDLV, EFA,

EMGF, SPY, IWF, KOMP, FPE, IJH, CHY, VYMI, PG, IDLV, EFA, Reduced Positions: SPDW, QUAL, MTUM, SPMD, LGLV, RSP, EFAV, LMBS, SPTM, MDYV, PRFT, FCTR, ACWV, ACWF, VTI, SPLG, SPEM, MSFT, IVV, VIG, VYM, SPHD,

SPDW, QUAL, MTUM, SPMD, LGLV, RSP, EFAV, LMBS, SPTM, MDYV, PRFT, FCTR, ACWV, ACWF, VTI, SPLG, SPEM, MSFT, IVV, VIG, VYM, SPHD, Sold Out: FMB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Republic Services Inc, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, sells First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arq Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Arq Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARQ WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arq+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 404,617 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.08% SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 215,871 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.63% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 58,875 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.75% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 65,532 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.63% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 34,670 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04%

Arq Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.01 and $139.45, with an estimated average price of $133.21. The stock is now traded at around $126.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arq Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03. The stock is now traded at around $125.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arq Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 30.29%. The purchase prices were between $56.76 and $68.19, with an estimated average price of $62.32. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arq Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $56.15 and $56.89, with an estimated average price of $56.56.