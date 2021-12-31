Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

New Purchases: SCHO,

SCHO, Added Positions: VGSH, VEA, VCSH, SCHV, VTV, SCHC, VTIP, SCHF, VBR, VBK, AAPL, VSS,

VGSH, VEA, VCSH, SCHV, VTV, SCHC, VTIP, SCHF, VBR, VBK, AAPL, VSS, Reduced Positions: SCHX, VB, SCHE, IWO, SCHA, BRK.B, WK, VTI, TGT, IVW,

SCHX, VB, SCHE, IWO, SCHA, BRK.B, WK, VTI, TGT, IVW, Sold Out: SCHP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 1,258,325 shares, 25.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 498,611 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 187,079 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 83,861 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 152,373 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $51.14, with an estimated average price of $50.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 51.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27.