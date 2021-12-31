Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

- New Purchases: SCHO,
- Added Positions: VGSH, VEA, VCSH, SCHV, VTV, SCHC, VTIP, SCHF, VBR, VBK, AAPL, VSS,
- Reduced Positions: SCHX, VB, SCHE, IWO, SCHA, BRK.B, WK, VTI, TGT, IVW,
- Sold Out: SCHP,
For the details of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc.
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 1,258,325 shares, 25.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 498,611 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 187,079 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 83,861 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 152,373 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $51.14, with an estimated average price of $50.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 51.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. keeps buying