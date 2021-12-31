Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Insight Advisors, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology I, Roku Inc

Investment company Insight Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio, PayPal Holdings Inc, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund, ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology I, Roku Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Insight Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Insight Advisors, LLC owns 313 stocks with a total value of $338 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Insight Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,351 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,189 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 29,269 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.68%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,197 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.25%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 30,858 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.90%
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Insight Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $359.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 13,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (PSCH)

Insight Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $167.4 and $192.45, with an estimated average price of $180.02. The stock is now traded at around $157.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 14,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Insight Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $64.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)

Insight Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $71.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Insight Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)

Insight Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Insight Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 37.90%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 30,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS)

Insight Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 56.56%. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 74,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF (REGL)

Insight Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF by 40.16%. The purchase prices were between $68.78 and $73.99, with an estimated average price of $71.79. The stock is now traded at around $71.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 50,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Insight Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.14%. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $148.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Insight Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.68%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 85,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (USMF)

Insight Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 58.85%. The purchase prices were between $38.87 and $42.09, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $40.887800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 55,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology I (KEMQ)

Insight Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology I. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $26.47.

Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Insight Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Insight Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Insight Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.8 and $97.53, with an estimated average price of $92.84.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Insight Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)

Insight Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.



