Insight Advisors, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology I, Roku Inc

New Purchases: QQQ, PSCH, RBLX, ZIM, RTX, PDI, GNOM, PAYX, BBIN, TGT, EFAX, FDN, CVS, LCID, BITO, EW, AEP, FSD, META, BCTX,

PYPL, EPS, REGL, SCHG, SPDW, USMF, FTSL, BUG, DIS, ARKF, FVD, DON, HERO, SMDV, PLAT, DWMF, BA, NOBL, BAC, SOFI, SOFI, ABBV, DLS, FV, WMT, BX, FTSM, SPY, CWH, F, ADBE, FTLS, DJP, XLY, CP, IWM, MA, VGT, FXH, PAVE, RDVY, RSP, XSOE, BRK.B, GOOG, DGRS, T, TBT, BGFV, CVX, KO, JNJ, NYCB, QQQJ, UPS, XLK, JPST, V, IJH, GM, XLRE, INDI, ABT, XLI, XHB, VT, VHT, INTC, AXP, VBR, SDVY, XOM, RPG, VZ, GAB, FXN, AOA, DBC, Reduced Positions: VOOG, ROKU, NVDA, SPLV, IHDG, AAPL, MTUM, IHI, MSFT, ARKK, AMZN, CHWY, DGS, PSLV, XMMO, GOOGL, ARKG, DLN, SQ, PFM, HUT, DGRW, AHT, DEF, COIN, QCLN, SNSR, SPLB, USFR, BLK, HD, ISRG, CRM, TMO, MILN, VIG, LOW, NFLX, QCOM, EBAY, CMG, IVR, FB, RH, FSK, CABO, UBER, FSR, GLD, TIP, VB, VOT, VUG, AMD, HON, MCD, SBUX, LULU, TWLO, MREO, CRWD, SPEM, VOE, BMY, CAT, CSCO, C, CL, CMCSA, COST, GD, IBM, MRK, PG, AVGO, CWEN, ABNB, AGGY, BND, DGRO, FYX, IBND, IWF, PTLC, USAI, VNLA, VO, XLE, MO, CLX, ECL, NEE, FDX, LRCX, PFE, RGR, WM, EMB, HYG, IEFA, IWP, IWS, VEA, VGK, VNQ, XLV,

Investment company Insight Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio, PayPal Holdings Inc, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund, ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology I, Roku Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Insight Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Insight Advisors, LLC owns 313 stocks with a total value of $338 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,351 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,189 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 29,269 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,197 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.25% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 30,858 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.90%

Insight Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $359.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 13,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $167.4 and $192.45, with an estimated average price of $180.02. The stock is now traded at around $157.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 14,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $64.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $71.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 37.90%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 30,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 56.56%. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 74,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF by 40.16%. The purchase prices were between $68.78 and $73.99, with an estimated average price of $71.79. The stock is now traded at around $71.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 50,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.14%. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $148.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.68%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 85,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 58.85%. The purchase prices were between $38.87 and $42.09, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $40.887800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 55,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology I. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $26.47.

Insight Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05.

Insight Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Insight Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.8 and $97.53, with an estimated average price of $92.84.

Insight Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Insight Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.