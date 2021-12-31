Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealthstar Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthstar Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Wealthstar Advisors, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $291 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealthstar Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthstar+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealthstar Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 376,323 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  2. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL) - 333,194 shares, 16.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
  3. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 293,715 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
  4. BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 217,800 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.60%
  5. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 54,337 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
New Purchase: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The purchase prices were between $55.34 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $59.87. The stock is now traded at around $55.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 146,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $32.45. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 255,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 74,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJP)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $24.26. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 58,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJN)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 54,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJO)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 55,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1216.78%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $452.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 19,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1850.78%. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $104.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 86,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 85.48%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 37.64%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $26.89, with an estimated average price of $26.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 34.99%. The purchase prices were between $26 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 37.76%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48.

Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealthstar Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Wealthstar Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wealthstar Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wealthstar Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wealthstar Advisors, LLC keeps buying
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY