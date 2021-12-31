Wealthstar Advisors, LLC Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

New Purchases: ONEQ, FREL, IUSG, BSJP, BSJN, BSJO, IEF, KRG, IVT, CION, FDX, UNH, XLK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthstar Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Wealthstar Advisors, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $291 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 376,323 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL) - 333,194 shares, 16.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 293,715 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41% BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 217,800 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.60% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 54,337 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The purchase prices were between $55.34 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $59.87. The stock is now traded at around $55.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 146,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $32.45. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 255,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 74,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $24.26. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 58,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 54,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 55,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1216.78%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $452.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 19,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1850.78%. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $104.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 86,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 85.48%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 37.64%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $26.89, with an estimated average price of $26.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 34.99%. The purchase prices were between $26 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 37.76%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.

Wealthstar Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.