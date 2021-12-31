AF Advisors, Inc. Buys California Water Service Group, AbbVie Inc

New Purchases: CWT, ABBV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys California Water Service Group, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AF Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, AF Advisors, Inc. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AF Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/af+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 375,719 shares, 93.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 35,040 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 4,727 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 2,492 shares, 0.42% of the total portfolio. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 5,089 shares, 0.33% of the total portfolio.

AF Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in California Water Service Group. The purchase prices were between $59.09 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AF Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $143.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.