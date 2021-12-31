Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

AF Advisors, Inc. Buys California Water Service Group, AbbVie Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company AF Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys California Water Service Group, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AF Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, AF Advisors, Inc. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AF Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/af+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AF Advisors, Inc.
  1. Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 375,719 shares, 93.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  2. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 35,040 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 4,727 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 2,492 shares, 0.42% of the total portfolio.
  5. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 5,089 shares, 0.33% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: California Water Service Group (CWT)

AF Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in California Water Service Group. The purchase prices were between $59.09 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

AF Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $143.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of AF Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. AF Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. AF Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. AF Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AF Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus