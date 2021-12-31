Gables Capital Management Inc. Buys DocuSign Inc, Matterport Inc, Altria Group Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, , Twitter Inc

New Purchases: MTTR, CP, HLF, TWLO, SARK, VMW, LYB, FXO, TLRY, TLRY, OTLK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DocuSign Inc, Matterport Inc, Altria Group Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, , Twitter Inc, ProShares UltraShort Dow30, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gables Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Gables Capital Management Inc. owns 352 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,956 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 23,927 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 16,134 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 107,019 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,639 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48%

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Matterport Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $8.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 33,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $198.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $35.29. The stock is now traded at around $46.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.34 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.88 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gables Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 1010.40%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $121.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 5,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gables Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 369.77%. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 15,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gables Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 466.04%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $99.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gables Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 175.14%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $521.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gables Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Target Corp by 54.69%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $212.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gables Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 521.55%. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $11.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort Dow30. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $42.91.

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69.

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91.

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in The Chemours Co. The sale prices were between $27.95 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $31.2.

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.