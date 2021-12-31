McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Buys Lowe's Inc, Merck Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Angi Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc

New Purchases: LOW, MRK,

LOW, MRK, Added Positions: VTIP, MKC, STIP, MDT, STE, PYPL, GWRE, ATR, VGT, VB, UBER, APTV, V, BR, PG, SPIP, HD, VTI, ADBE, VRSK, IBM,

VTIP, MKC, STIP, MDT, STE, PYPL, GWRE, ATR, VGT, VB, UBER, APTV, V, BR, PG, SPIP, HD, VTI, ADBE, VRSK, IBM, Reduced Positions: ANGI, SAM, WST, SITE, AAPL, MSFT, CLX, TIP, CL, IWM, VCSH, D,

ANGI, SAM, WST, SITE, AAPL, MSFT, CLX, TIP, CL, IWM, VCSH, D, Sold Out: DNB, MRNA, FRPT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lowe's Inc, Merck Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Adobe Inc, sells Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Angi Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc, Moderna Inc, Freshpet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $444 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 50,867 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,568 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,861 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) - 63,745 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 27,255 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $231.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35.01%. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.31%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $419.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $511.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123.