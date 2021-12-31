Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Alerian MLP ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Amcor PLC, Sells Macy's Inc, , Power Integrations Inc

New Purchases: AMLP, IWB, AMCR, NTCT, RIVN, TDS, EBS, KAR, CDMO, NVEE, TSE, DOX, GXO, LYLT, PCOR, FIGS, CHPT, CHPT, VSCO, CCSI, KD, FBRT, FBRT, GFS, ONL, DOUG, CENT, AGL, TSP, LESL, HRMY, CARS, THRY, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, MNDT, TREE, OPRX, HAYN, TR, REX, VRA,

AMLP, IWB, AMCR, NTCT, RIVN, TDS, EBS, KAR, CDMO, NVEE, TSE, DOX, GXO, LYLT, PCOR, FIGS, CHPT, CHPT, VSCO, CCSI, KD, FBRT, FBRT, GFS, ONL, DOUG, CENT, AGL, TSP, LESL, HRMY, CARS, THRY, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, MNDT, TREE, OPRX, HAYN, TR, REX, VRA, Added Positions: NKTR, O, VMW, TSLA, CTRA, INTU, SWN, CIVI, CIVI, ABG, INDB, PKI, RRX, CRM, UCBI, WSFS, DDOG, BILL, SLVM, DDD, EGHT, AAON, ABM, AMN, SRPT, VCEL, AKR, ADC, AIN, ALNY, AEL, TVTY, AWR, THRM, ABCB, ANSS, AJG, MTOR, ASTE, AVA, BMI, BCPC, B, AX, BRC, BDN, MTRN, BKE, CVBF, CVGW, CWT, CPE, CPT, CVCO, CENX, CAKE, CME, PLCE, CLX, COKE, CCOI, COHU, COLB, CBU, CNMD, CRVL, CCRN, CYTK, DBI, ATGE, DLX, SITC, DVN, DXCM, DIOD, LCII, DRE, ESE, EZPW, EGBN, EPC, NPO, EL, EXPO, EXTR, FARO, FSS, FBNC, FMBI, BANC, FISV, FBC, FORM, FORR, FELE, FCX, AJRD, GCO, GTY, ROCK, GVA, ITGR, GBX, GFF, GPI, GES, FUL, HLIT, WELL, HP, HSKA, HUBG, MTCH, NSIT, IDCC, IFF, ISBC, CSR, ITRI, JJSF, SJM, VIAV, JBL, KELYA, KLIC, LXP, LGND, LYV, LPSN, MDC, MGLN, MANT, HZO, MRTN, MPW, MERC, MMSI, MLAB, MCHP, MPWR, MNRO, MOG.A, MLI, MYGN, NWN, IOSP, ONB, OMCL, OI, PCG, PRK, PTEN, MD, PENN, PRFT, PETS, PBI, POLY, PLXS, PBH, PSMT, RDNT, PRGS, MODV, KWR, NXGN, RMBS, RPT, RWT, RCII, ROG, ONTO, SBAC, SPXC, SCHL, SBCF, SFNC, SLP, SJI, LSI, SM, SXI, SCL, STC, SYY, SKT, XPER, GEO, THS, TRMK, CUBE, UCTT, UNF, UDR, UTL, UFPI, OSPN, VGR, VECO, VTR, WPC, WDFC, WRE, WTS, WWW, ZUMZ, AAWW, NEO, GPRE, VNDA, VG, GTLS, EXLS, ALGT, AVAV, CENTA, CNK, TTGT, AROC, ENSG, TWO, ROIC, ARR, MRTX, CELH, AMEH, HI, MYRG, HCI, JBT, OPI, IVR, ARI, EFC, QNST, MXL, SPSC, FN, GDOT, WSR, WD, AAT, PCRX, MOS, LPI, ZNGA, PARR, CUBI, REGI, MTDR, SSTK, WDAY, RH, RC, BCC, EVTC, AHH, REXR, IRT, MMI, XNCR, GCI, IBP, KN, SFBS, ANET, TMST, TRUP, LNTH, CTLT, GWB, BOOT, CHRS, SYNH, TBK, SHAK, DEA, VSTO, NXRT, UNIT, CHCT, GNL, GKOS, ALRM, KHC, BNED, RGNX, FLOW, ABTX, FCPT, TEAM, GCP, GMS, SMPL, FBK, TTD, ASIX, FLGT, IIPR, INVH, PUMP, OKTA, KREF, SAFE, MDB, VICI, CEIX, ZS, SMAR, DOCU, EPRT, ARLO, VRT, ACA, LTHM, REZI, FOXA, LYFT, PLMR, ZM, AVTR, PTON, PNTG, SNOW, U, PLTR, QS,

NKTR, O, VMW, TSLA, CTRA, INTU, SWN, CIVI, CIVI, ABG, INDB, PKI, RRX, CRM, UCBI, WSFS, DDOG, BILL, SLVM, DDD, EGHT, AAON, ABM, AMN, SRPT, VCEL, AKR, ADC, AIN, ALNY, AEL, TVTY, AWR, THRM, ABCB, ANSS, AJG, MTOR, ASTE, AVA, BMI, BCPC, B, AX, BRC, BDN, MTRN, BKE, CVBF, CVGW, CWT, CPE, CPT, CVCO, CENX, CAKE, CME, PLCE, CLX, COKE, CCOI, COHU, COLB, CBU, CNMD, CRVL, CCRN, CYTK, DBI, ATGE, DLX, SITC, DVN, DXCM, DIOD, LCII, DRE, ESE, EZPW, EGBN, EPC, NPO, EL, EXPO, EXTR, FARO, FSS, FBNC, FMBI, BANC, FISV, FBC, FORM, FORR, FELE, FCX, AJRD, GCO, GTY, ROCK, GVA, ITGR, GBX, GFF, GPI, GES, FUL, HLIT, WELL, HP, HSKA, HUBG, MTCH, NSIT, IDCC, IFF, ISBC, CSR, ITRI, JJSF, SJM, VIAV, JBL, KELYA, KLIC, LXP, LGND, LYV, LPSN, MDC, MGLN, MANT, HZO, MRTN, MPW, MERC, MMSI, MLAB, MCHP, MPWR, MNRO, MOG.A, MLI, MYGN, NWN, IOSP, ONB, OMCL, OI, PCG, PRK, PTEN, MD, PENN, PRFT, PETS, PBI, POLY, PLXS, PBH, PSMT, RDNT, PRGS, MODV, KWR, NXGN, RMBS, RPT, RWT, RCII, ROG, ONTO, SBAC, SPXC, SCHL, SBCF, SFNC, SLP, SJI, LSI, SM, SXI, SCL, STC, SYY, SKT, XPER, GEO, THS, TRMK, CUBE, UCTT, UNF, UDR, UTL, UFPI, OSPN, VGR, VECO, VTR, WPC, WDFC, WRE, WTS, WWW, ZUMZ, AAWW, NEO, GPRE, VNDA, VG, GTLS, EXLS, ALGT, AVAV, CENTA, CNK, TTGT, AROC, ENSG, TWO, ROIC, ARR, MRTX, CELH, AMEH, HI, MYRG, HCI, JBT, OPI, IVR, ARI, EFC, QNST, MXL, SPSC, FN, GDOT, WSR, WD, AAT, PCRX, MOS, LPI, ZNGA, PARR, CUBI, REGI, MTDR, SSTK, WDAY, RH, RC, BCC, EVTC, AHH, REXR, IRT, MMI, XNCR, GCI, IBP, KN, SFBS, ANET, TMST, TRUP, LNTH, CTLT, GWB, BOOT, CHRS, SYNH, TBK, SHAK, DEA, VSTO, NXRT, UNIT, CHCT, GNL, GKOS, ALRM, KHC, BNED, RGNX, FLOW, ABTX, FCPT, TEAM, GCP, GMS, SMPL, FBK, TTD, ASIX, FLGT, IIPR, INVH, PUMP, OKTA, KREF, SAFE, MDB, VICI, CEIX, ZS, SMAR, DOCU, EPRT, ARLO, VRT, ACA, LTHM, REZI, FOXA, LYFT, PLMR, ZM, AVTR, PTON, PNTG, SNOW, U, PLTR, QS, Reduced Positions: AAPL, WFC, COF, BSIG, BAC, IRBT, BKU, EBAY, UHT, TGT, TTMI, STLD, SNBR, RRC, PHM, PRAA, OFG, ORCL, ODP, ORLY, STAR, CHTR, NTGR, HCA, MPC, COOP, NBHC, PBF, CARA, TMX, SYF, CTVA, ARNC, AAN, IJR, FIS, HTH, MATX, AXP, AIG, AON, ARW, AGO, AZO, BK, BBBY, BIG, BLDR, CSX, CE, LUMN, NOC, CI, C, COP, CORT, CCK, DLTR, ECPG, GPN, LHX, HPQ, KEY, LNC, LOW, ANF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alerian MLP ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Amcor PLC, Rivian Automotive Inc, VMware Inc, sells Macy's Inc, , Power Integrations Inc, , Steris PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System. As of 2021Q4, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owns 1504 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,183,200 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 577,712 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,266 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 23,055 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 62,020 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 725,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $250.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 117,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in NetScout Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $33.96, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $31.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $28.79. The stock is now traded at around $20.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 24,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in VMware Inc by 177.41%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $132.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Nektar Therapeutics by 557.39%. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $14.38. The stock is now traded at around $10.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 86,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 46.22%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 102.29%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 63,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Civitas Resources Inc by 136.73%. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Southwestern Energy Co by 51.90%. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 404,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Macy's Inc. The sale prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Power Integrations Inc. The sale prices were between $85.98 and $108.9, with an estimated average price of $98.14.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $206.02 and $245.17, with an estimated average price of $228.98.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.