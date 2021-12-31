Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Alerian MLP ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Amcor PLC, Sells Macy's Inc, , Power Integrations Inc

insider
Investment company Maryland State Retirement & Pension System (Current Portfolio) buys Alerian MLP ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Amcor PLC, Rivian Automotive Inc, VMware Inc, sells Macy's Inc, , Power Integrations Inc, , Steris PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System. As of 2021Q4, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owns 1504 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,183,200 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 577,712 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,266 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 23,055 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 62,020 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 725,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $250.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amcor PLC (AMCR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 117,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NetScout Systems Inc (NTCT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in NetScout Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $33.96, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $31.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $28.79. The stock is now traded at around $20.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 24,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in VMware Inc by 177.41%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $132.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Nektar Therapeutics by 557.39%. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $14.38. The stock is now traded at around $10.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 86,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 46.22%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 102.29%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 63,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Civitas Resources Inc by 136.73%. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Southwestern Energy Co by 51.90%. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 404,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Macy's Inc (M)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Macy's Inc. The sale prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38.

Sold Out: (STMP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Sold Out: Power Integrations Inc (POWI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Power Integrations Inc. The sale prices were between $85.98 and $108.9, with an estimated average price of $98.14.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Steris PLC (STE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $206.02 and $245.17, with an estimated average price of $228.98.

Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.



