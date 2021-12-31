Community Bank of Raymore Buys Tyson Foods Inc, Agree Realty Corp, Nucor Corp, Sells , Service Properties Trust, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: NUE, IRM, ONL,
- Added Positions: TSN, ADC, O, KHC, MDT,
- Reduced Positions: SVC, T, NSC, CAT, GE, COP, R, JPM, GBX, VZ, RDS.B, FCX, APLE, NRG, DUK, PG, RDS.A, KSS, SO, UNP, EVRG, GATX, HD,
- Sold Out: VER, BIV, IP, AAPL, VCSH, BTO, PEP, CORR, SLVM,
For the details of Community Bank of Raymore's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/community+bank+of+raymore/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Community Bank of Raymore
- Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) - 318,055 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.06%
- CSX Corp (CSX) - 733,129 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio.
- NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 487,560 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 256,871 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 92,435 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.53%
Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $115.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 20,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)
Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 97,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Community Bank of Raymore added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 23.06%. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $98.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 318,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)
Community Bank of Raymore added to a holding in Agree Realty Corp by 176.31%. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $71.82, with an estimated average price of $69.39. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 92,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Community Bank of Raymore added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 136.67%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 969,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (VER)
Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.Sold Out: John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO)
Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $41.47 and $46.59, with an estimated average price of $43.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of Community Bank of Raymore. Also check out:
1. Community Bank of Raymore's Undervalued Stocks
2. Community Bank of Raymore's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Community Bank of Raymore's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Community Bank of Raymore keeps buying