Community Bank of Raymore Buys Tyson Foods Inc, Agree Realty Corp, Nucor Corp, Sells , Service Properties Trust, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: NUE, IRM, ONL,

NUE, IRM, ONL, Added Positions: TSN, ADC, O, KHC, MDT,

TSN, ADC, O, KHC, MDT, Reduced Positions: SVC, T, NSC, CAT, GE, COP, R, JPM, GBX, VZ, RDS.B, FCX, APLE, NRG, DUK, PG, RDS.A, KSS, SO, UNP, EVRG, GATX, HD,

SVC, T, NSC, CAT, GE, COP, R, JPM, GBX, VZ, RDS.B, FCX, APLE, NRG, DUK, PG, RDS.A, KSS, SO, UNP, EVRG, GATX, HD, Sold Out: VER, BIV, IP, AAPL, VCSH, BTO, PEP, CORR, SLVM,

Raymore, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tyson Foods Inc, Agree Realty Corp, Nucor Corp, Iron Mountain Inc, Realty Income Corp, sells , Service Properties Trust, AT&T Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Bank of Raymore. As of 2021Q4, Community Bank of Raymore owns 65 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Community Bank of Raymore's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/community+bank+of+raymore/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) - 318,055 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.06% CSX Corp (CSX) - 733,129 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 487,560 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 256,871 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 92,435 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.53%

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $115.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 20,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 97,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Bank of Raymore added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 23.06%. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $98.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 318,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Bank of Raymore added to a holding in Agree Realty Corp by 176.31%. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $71.82, with an estimated average price of $69.39. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 92,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Bank of Raymore added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 136.67%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 969,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.

Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25.

Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $41.47 and $46.59, with an estimated average price of $43.92.