Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Buys Hartford Core Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

HCRB, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, Added Positions: HTRB, GOOGL,

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hartford Core Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hartford+funds+management+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) - 14,554,199 shares, 54.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19% Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) - 5,679,481 shares, 21.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) - 2,399,181 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) - 3,120,351 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) - 1,096,176 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio.

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC initiated holding in Hartford Core Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.33 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $40.65. The stock is now traded at around $39.269900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.92%. The holding were 5,679,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $304.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3228.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 60 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 49.37%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2787.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-12-31.